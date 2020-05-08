Arturo Vidal is at home in Barcelona. He has already trained twice this day. He has been confined for 18 days. Share your house with 5 other people. Friends and part of his staff accompany him at the table. “Now I am eating, but we will finish it in a while”, he responds to the request to record the tenth video of the day in which he will promote the Red Cross campaign “All with the Shirt”, which for three weeks took place held to raise funds and help the humanitarian institution combat the coronavirus. The action is coordinated by Vibra Marketing, a company that has the rights to Vidal and Gary Medel and that is also behind the development of content and business in the world of entertainment.

“Hopefully those who can help, and not go crazy,” says Vidal half jokingly, when it is 22:45 in Barcelona. The next day (March 28) the campaign will come out.

While recording the video, “the King” calls Marcelo “Chino” Ríos and asks him to join. To support, the “celebrities”, in addition to making a donation, must upload a video to Instagram. Vidal acts as executive producer. Summon three players, one by one. Send a direct message to the managers of Budweiser, the brand that sponsors it, and make a personal contribution.

In parallel, Gary Medel speaks with Martín Cárcamo, Tonka Tomicic and Francisco Saavedra. Minutes later, he calls Mauricio Pinilla and Jorge Valdivia. They all join the invitation. “Who else do we call?” Gary asks Zoom for the supporting team. Augusto Schuster is another of those contacted by the “Pitbull” and using soccer jargon, promises to “put pressure on everyone I know”. Medel coordinates everything with his team. Vibra producers, journalists, designers, commercial and audiovisual executives strive to meet the requirements and coordinate all actions. “Footballers are very demanding, just like customers. With Gary and Arturo we have been working for many years. For advertising campaigns, events and television programs. They are easy to carry, although due to their level they are used to everything being fast and well done, ”adds one of the firm’s executives.

On March 29, as seldom (he does not usually give private interviews), Medel will have to answer questions for four media outlets. “I’m sure Arturo is doing it poh,” Gary says to his team, laughing and showing that neither he nor his partner, talking to journalists is something that motivates them.

Between them there is trust. They are 15 years playing together for the Chilean team. And that trust is what led them to take this initiative. “I wanted to help a hospital. I watched the news and felt that something had to be done. We were talking with Arturo about how to help this hospital, and we saw about the campaign that Rafa Nadal and Paul Gasol had in Spain, ”says Gary.

In the campaign, Medel shows off his personality. Gary commented that he had seen the Telethon. That a group of businessmen (CPC) had donated 5 billion pesos. He asked to contact them or to get him the phone. He promised that if the CPC supported him, he would give his shirt to Sutil, “adds another of the” coworkers “in Vibra, where the one trained at the Catholic University feels part of the house.

After encouraging the call to the businessmen’s president, he began his own administration. “Hello Juan How are you? I am Gary Medel, I wanted to invite you to participate in the campaign that we are carrying out with Arturo to support the Red Cross ”, he wrote on WhatsApp to the president of the businessmen. Gary, in a move very in his style and without shame, scored a star as manager of solidarity campaigns. “I’m going to take it away from you,” he jokes with the people at Vibra Marketing. In parallel, he finished off his Red shirt in more than 500 thousand pesos, sneakers and a racket donated by Fernando González.

“I speak to any of you, to you. We had had a couple of conversations before and I took the opportunity to invite him to join the campaign, “adds Medel. “Every time you come to Chile and stop by the office, you take the time to take a photo with our team. They are more than 25 people, but they have no problem in allocating a few minutes to attend to them ”, report from the creative agency, which also carries out Comic Con, the official video game league of the ANFP and that ventured into the world of cinema with the film from Alexis Sánchez, My friend Alexis.

Vidal is now shooting a small commercial. You must record it with your cell phone. In his house. Budweiser, a company with which it maintains a relationship, joins the campaign. Makes a contribution in economic resources and 10,000 alcohol gel of 200 ml. Everything produced from the process of making your beer without alcohol. “Arturito collaborating,” says King, who also activated his relationship with Claudio Melandri, president of Banco Santander.

With this senior executive, Vidal is known, as he maintains an account with the bank. There, Melandri himself has personally attended to the requirements that the Barcelona midfielder has made to him directly. He also has a close relationship with Andrónico Luksic: the businessman supports the initiative of sponsoring free soccer schools for children of the Rodelindo Román Club.

The Instagram of the Red flyers already adds thanks for the main brands that have joined. “What did Cristal and Ford say?”, The man who defends Bologna from Italy today and who resumed training this week, “always with respect,” hurries to ask smiling. Both brands would definitely join the footballers’ crusade. The first with a contribution in money and the second with six cars for free use by the Red Cross. They keep running at the agency. Between the organization of e-sports tournaments and the coordination of sports marketing strategies, meetings with Red Cross executives take place and hundreds of calls are made seeking alliances to obtain more support. And the action is bearing fruit, adding support, friends and intimacy.

“We never thought that two players like Vidal and Medel could have this type of interest. It has been a pleasant surprise for us. Our work takes a lot of time and energy, and raising resources has never been easy. We only have to thank and remember that what is important is what is coming now, what we will do with all the resources, which is to go in support of those who need it most, “says Nelson Molina, Marketing and Communications coordinator of the Red Cross , which today, Friday May 8, in the midst of the closure of this successful campaign, turns 157 years old. “Happy birthday to all the collaborators and volunteers. Count on us ”, is the last message that Medel sent to the institution.

Companies that participated: Kimberly Clark-Kotex, Ford, Enel, Nestlé, Cristal, CPC, Budweiser and Carozzi.