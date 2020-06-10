Polymerase chain reaction tests will be applied with the support of national institutes of medical specialties.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of Mexico City (SECTEI) announced that, until October, up to 110 thousand polymerase chain reaction tests will be applied (PCR, for its acronym in English).

The agency reported that, to date, 40,000 of these tests have been applied, with the support of the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN).

The PCR test is a laboratory technique that allows small DNA fragments to be amplified to identify microscopic germs that cause diseases, such as the coronavirus, according to the National Institute for Research on the Human Genome.

“If there is evidence”: Sheinbaum

For her part, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that there is sufficient evidence to follow the Covid-19 health protocol, established for capital workers.

“They will continue reviewing Mexico City workersSheinbaum said at a press conference.

He stated that his government established special protocols in some high-risk areas such as Public Works, in the Central de Abastos, in prisons, and also in the Metro.

When asked whether there is sufficient evidence to apply to all government workers in the capital, Sheinbaum acknowledged that this would be “more complicated”.

“We would not have all the tests available, but if a protocol is being done in such a way that the tests are done where they have to be done to avoid infections.”