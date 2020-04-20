The CDMX head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, maintained that her administration’s priority is to arrest criminals rather than imprison people.

The Government of Mexico City ruled out the application of fines or arrests to people who do not respect the measures sanitary and insulation with which it is intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, it called on the population to implement sanitary measures such as healthy distance and frequent hand washing, as well as to stay home prior to declaration of phase 3 of the emergency.

In a virtual conference, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, recognized that the security area of ​​the capital’s administration lacks sufficient capacity and infrastructure to arrest the population that does not heed the call of the health emergency, since in the area Metropolitan of Mexico City live about 22 million people.

“We are not going to get, as they have in other states of the Republic, to fine people or stop them on the street. Why don’t we do it? First, out of conviction, because we believe in the conscience of the people, because we live in a democratic city, “emphasized the local president.

“And second, because there would be no capacity. Furthermore, a person who is on the street is practically arrested and where are you taking him? So what, now the police are going to dedicate themselves to arresting people who are on the street as criminals? Because, finally, you have to keep doing your security surveillance job. We are looking for mechanisms that generate greater awareness and, at the same time, avoid having congregations in the city, “he stressed.

Sheinbaum Pardo also explained that, prior to the declaration of phase 3 of the health emergency, the curfew will not be implemented.

The government of Jalisco announced that they will arrest, for up to 36 hours, to people or business managers who fail to comply with sanitary and confinement measures.

In the latter, there is an increase of around 10 percent in the increase in the mobility of people through public transport, as well as private, reported Sheinbaum Pardo. (Ntx)