May 4, 2020 | 1:01 pm

Foreign capital flows to emerging markets began to recover in April, after the outflow of $ 83.2 billion that they saw in March.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimates that emerging markets attracted around $ 17.1 billion in April, an improvement compared to the record outflow of $ 83.2 billion in March.

According to the IIF report, the recovery is mainly supported by debt flows and capital flows from China.

While the impact of COVID-19 was first noticed in January and contained in China, a further spread of the pandemic during March shook markets creating a shock for emerging markets.

says the IIF report.

It indicates that during April the cascading nature of the pandemic left some emerging market markets depressed, while others stabilized. Thus, they see a clear distinction between debt and capital flows for this month.

Debt flows reached $ 15.1 billion. While, on the side of equities or stocks, the negative trend in March continued. Outflows from emerging markets stocks totaled $ 6.3 billion, although the flow to China partially recovered with a net inflow of $ 8.2 billion.

At the regional level, the increase in debt flows was distributed among emerging Asia, with an inflow of $ 7.3 billion, followed by 3,000 million in Latin America.

“Despite improved flows, we believe that not all emerging markets are still clear, as the combination of persistent uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and limited policy space is challenging for some.”