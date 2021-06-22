Capital flow why is it important for companies?

The capital flow or capital cash flow is one that is used for normal operations of the company or investment. Even within the financial language it has taken different classifications.

It all starts with the profit and loss of your company, which according to Ricardo Rangel, financial analyst and Founding Partner of Finance Thierry, capital flows give you a picture of the administration to evaluate who you owe, what you have done and what you have not in your company with the resources you have.

“If you do not have a box, or money, you cannot make decisions to invest or take certain risks … in the pandemic this was evident, how the most weakened was the cash flow of companies, especially MSMEs”, explains Rangel in interview for Tec Review.

Capital Flow: How Are Cash Flow Measures Classified?

Capital Cash Flow

It is related to the operation of projects and businesses where there is a certain level of indebtedness, to later determine the impact of the contributions destined to the payment of creditors and shareholders.

Namely, is the amount of money that a company generates in a given period to pay creditors and dividends to shareholders.

It includes net income adjusted for expenses that do not represent a flow, including changes in working capital and capital expenses, as defined by the specialists of AD Tec Business Consulting.

Free Cash Flow

Represents the flow of funds generated by the company regardless of how it is financed.

The Free Cash Flow It is defined as an after-tax basis, before deducting financial expenses as interest.

“As an alternative source of your Free Cash Flow, because obviously they are your financing … because perhaps you need to finance that working capital to continue operating the company, as happened in the pandemic,” says financial analyst Ricardo Rangel.

Equity Cash Flow

Represents the residual cash flow of the business, after interest and taxes have been paid.

According to the definition of Aurelio Garcia del Barrio Zafra, PhD and director of the MBA at the Institute of Stock Market Studies (IEB), it can be obtained by subtracting interest and adding or subtracting, as appropriate, changes in debt to Capital Cash Flow.

It is not idle money, it must be managed

Ricardo Rangel, from Finance Thierry, comments that having cash flow “It does not mean that it is idle money”, since many have the false belief that having this flow at zero is the most efficient, to avoid the temptation to spend on unplanned things.

“It all depends on the money and that flow of capital that you have, if you don’t have it, you can’t make those decisions,” he explains.

It recommends having saved -at least- six months of profits, invested in an instrument that can be easily accessed, at least so that it gives you the possibility to pay salaries and continue producing and to make intelligent decisions in times of crisis.

Say what the problem of companies in Mexico is that they live from day to day And when they have a surplus of money, they start spending instead of managing.

Capital flows why are they important?

Ricardo Rangel explains that a flow of capital is important because if a company is insolvent and stays that way for a long time, it can go bankrupt and the company or business closes.

He adds that a cash flow is important in times of crisis, since with the Covid-19 pandemic many companies and businesses went bankrupt because they did not have this flow to operate in the new conditions derived from confinement and contraction of the economy at the global.

“Restaurants had to make the decision to deliver and get on digital platforms, losing a profit margin for service, in addition to advertising campaigns becoming visible … but without capital flow, how are you going to invest in a strategy to survive? ”, He highlights.

The problem during the pandemic is that many businesses or companies were only able to cover operating expenses and therefore many did not resist and had to downsize, close or sell.

“As in personal finances, SMEs must manage their resources and not be ‘gastalones’ in times of abundance, otherwise, they would be destined to disappear in time or before the appearance of a crisis ”, he adds.

