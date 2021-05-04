Capello warns Mourinho after his signing for Roma

05/04/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former Italian footballer and coach, Fabio Capello, launched a warning to José Mourinho after learning that the Portuguese will be the new coach of AS Roma next season. In a statement, Capello considered that a winning project is not only based on having a good coach. “Roma are a difficult club, but Mourinho excels in difficult situations. But beware, it is not enough to have an important coach, players are also needed“.

Even so, the coach believes that Mourinho is a good coach to lead the new project of the Italian club. “He has great prestige and great experience, and he knows Italy well. So I think everything will be easier“. The Portuguese coach was at Inter Milan for two seasons, in his second he would achieve a treble.

After Mourinho’s announcement, Paulo Fonseca will not continue on the Romanist bench. Capello believes that his time at Roma was very good, but considers Mourinho’s option an opportunity to return the club to the top. “We must welcome Mourinho with the hope that he can put the team well, because the fans need him“.

Fabio Capello would win the scudetto as coach of Roma in the 2000-01 season. After 20 years since the last Italian League titleNow with the arrival of Mourinho, the team from the capital of Italy begins an ambitious project to compete in all competitions.