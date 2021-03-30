Cape Verde and the US ratify an alliance to combat organized crime

The governments of the United States (USA) and Cape Verde held their third “Bilateral Association Dialogue” on Tuesday, in which they ratified their strategic partnership on security matters to combat organized crime.

The meeting was attended by the Acting Assistant Secretary of State of the USA, Robert Godec, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Cape Verde, Rui Figueiredo Soares.

Cape Verde and the United States reaffirmed their desire to further enhance their strategic defense and security partnership, which contributes greatly to the security of both nations.

Through a joint statement, they indicated that “both parties agreed to pursue a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting common defense and security interests based on shared democratic values.”

In addition, they highlighted “the support of the United States to strengthen Cape Verde’s capacities to counter organized crime, such as money laundering and the financing of terrorism.”

In this sense, they pledged to help Cape Verdean organizations, such as the Judicial Police, to better prevent, investigate and dismantle international criminal networks involved in illicit trafficking and terrorism in the region.

Likewise, the US indicated that it hopes to support Cape Verde’s efforts to reform the security sector and the Armed Forces, among others, through a partnership with the US National Guard.

On the economic front, both countries expressed a common interest in strengthening economic and commercial ties, discussed Cape Verde’s plans to privatize state-owned companies and its sustainable development plan for 2017-2021-