CapCut, the video editor from the creators of TikTok that is all the rage

ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the popular social network TikTok, has a new success that is helping it maintain its content creation empire. Is about CapCut, a totally free video editing application which is all the rage in the App Store and PlayStore.

CapCut has a wide variety of video editing options and has a very intuitive operation, a perfect combination for those who want to create attractive and high-quality content for social networks, in the shortest possible time.

CapCut users can change clip speed, trim, rotate, and apply various image adjustments (brightness, contrast, etc.). In addition, they have many stickers, filters and effects so your videos have more color and fun.

CapCut also offers the possibility to add a virtual background in videos with green background. However, one of the most attractive features is a licensed music arsenal inherited from TikTok and that users can use for free in its contents.

CapCut, an application that follows in the footsteps of TikTok

According to TechCrunch, CapCut has been the # 1 free app on the US App Store. In the Play Store it is in ninth place, a somewhat lower position, but extremely important since it is within the top 10.

Likewise, the success of the video editing app owned by TikTok is also reflected globally. According to App Annie, CapCut is among the most downloaded in 33 countries. In terms of the number of downloads, if both app stores are combined, they exceed 250 million.

ByteDance’s strategy seems pretty clear: create satellite apps that benefit from the success of TikTok. Indeed, CapCut is the ideal complement for the social network, since it allows creating more advanced videos —and with its own style— while helping to prevent users from taking off to other types of apps.

However, CapCut has not been developed from scratch. It is an application based on Viamaker, a lesser known video editor developed by Shenzhen Lianmeng Technology Co. that concentrated a large part of the functions available in the current app.

