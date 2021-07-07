CapCut, the best free video editor to create stories and TikToks from your mobile

This is CapCut, the perfect video editor with music and photos to create content on TikTok.

Find out all about CapCut, the mobile application for edit quality videos totally free. Its functions will help you make your TikToks viral.

Currently, it is possible to find great alternatives in video editors for Android and iOS. However, not all of them are as complete and easy to use as it is. CapCut.

An application that is growing more and more in popularity, mainly among Instagram and TikTok users, since it allows a lot of effects, filters and makes it easy to create videos incredible in seconds and without much complexity.

If you want to take your stories and tiktoks to the next level, then you should take a look at all the information that we present below, about which could be the best free editor for mobile which has more than 100 million downloads.

CapCut: the video editor for TikTok

We could easily say that it is a video editor more, but it is not the case. Although, within the application stores for mobile devices we can find many options, none like CapCut.

It is a tool for audiovisual content creation specialized in edit videos for social networks developed by ByteDance, company that owns TikTok.

Is very simple and intuitive to use, so anyone who wants to edit a video will have no problem getting the hang of it. Now, this does not mean that it is a very complete application that you can use for whatever you need.

Characteristics

With CapCut you can edit videos and export them even in resolution 4K HDR, so image quality will not be a problem. Also, share tools and functionalities typical of any video editor.

Manage and configure different to your liking video parameters like brightness, contrast, saturation, exposure, color temperature and much more. And if you need it, it has a function to add sharpness artificially, which will make your content look even better in every detail.

And if that was not enough, we cannot leave out the filters, incredible functionality and why CapCut it has become so popular. With different categories and styles, you can choose from a large library the one that best suits your videos.

However, the same app allows you add texts in different formats and adapt them so that they stand out on the screen, as well as any professional video editor I would allow it.

To do this, you can choose between the different 2D and 3D templates that the app has, or if you wish, you can also animate them to your style or add stickers and emojis, something that is incredibly useful. We cannot forget that it has one of the best possible functions, add subtitles automatically to your videos, as it transcribes the audio to text.

Something that we cannot ignore is the possibility of include audio or music in your videos, so if you consider yourself a tiktoker, this feature is something you will really like as it has direct integration with the social network, so you can add copyrighted music.

Either way, it will also be possible to choose between different sounds and effects from the library divided into different categories according to the type of audios. If this is not enough, select the dubbing section and record or add custom audio to your videos.

As for the editing tools, it allows you adjust playback speed using curves, cutting, dividing, multiplying, removing the background, adding a digital chroma to superimpose other videos, adding transitions and effects, and even using a beauty mode and working with masks.

All of these sections are incredibly helpful for content creators when editing their videos and upload them to social networks or different platforms, and the best of all is that it is a totally free tool.

CapCut availability

Even if CapCut It is not a relatively new application, it is currently experiencing its stage of popularity among the community, becoming one of the most downloaded applications in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

If you want to try this incredible totally free video editor, you can do it on your Android device with version 5.0 or higher or from your iOS devices with version 11.0 or higher No problem.

Now that you know everything CapCut has to offer you at the time of edit your videos, stories and TikToks from your mobileAll that remains is to let your creativity flow and surprise everyone with incredible clips.

