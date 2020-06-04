Due to COVID-19, the Capcom Pro Tour 2020 It will have to be carried out online. Today it has been announced that this event has been delayed due to the political and social climate in the United States currently following the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody last week.

In its statement, the company affirmed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said, “There are bigger and more important voices that deserve to be heard at this time.” In addition to the postponed event, Capcom will also temporarily roll back on social media. In their statement it was noted that all of their accounts will not post content related to the event in the immediate future, to allow others to have the spotlight. This is what they commented:

“Regarding current events, Capcom will refrain from posting game related information on social media for now. We will also be postponing Capcom Pro Tour Online, which was scheduled to start this weekend. At Capcom we support black communities and all those who oppose racism and fight for equality for all. We understand that there are bigger and more important voices that deserve to be heard at this time, and the focus of attention belongs to them. #BlackLivesMatter ”

Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/Oq2q8GsaD7 – Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 3, 2020

Originally the Capcom Pro Tour 2020, which gives people the opportunity to compete in Street Fighter V online after the COVID-19 pandemic, was to kick off next June 6 with the North America East competition. 1 Black B. Now this event will kick off with the Europe East and Middle East 1 tournament on June 13, 2020.

With the schedule change, the June 2020 Capcom Pro Tour Online dates should be as follows:

-June 13 and 14, 2020: Eastern Europe and the Middle East 1 (Block F)

-20-21 June 2020: North America East 1 (Block B)

-27-28 June 2020: Southeast Asia 1 (Block G)

Capcom Pro Tour Online 2020 will take place between June and November 2020. Capcom joins companies like Sony, Microsoft, Riot Games and many more in showing solidarity with it in the fight against racism. Similarly, EA recently revealed that they plan to donate a million dollars to organizations dedicated to this type of social movement. You can visit this site to find out how to help right now.

Via: Capcom

.