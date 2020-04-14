The COVID-19 pandemic continues to advance and different parts of the world are preparing to deal with the problem that has wreaked havoc this year. In the case of Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decreed a state of emergency in 7 prefectures, and while remote work is only a recommendation at this time, Capcom has taken a step forward and sent its workers home.

According to a report by Gamesindustry.biz, after Shinzo Abe included Osaka within the prefectures that are subject to the state of emergency due to the coronavirus crisis, Capcom, whose offices are located there, made the decision to implement the work. remote so as not to put your workers at risk. It should be mentioned that a few days ago, it was confirmed that a Capcom worker at its Osaka offices tested positive for coronavirus, so it is highly likely that the company has taken this measure, even without being mandatory, to prevent further infections.

In recent days, Capcom has been in the spotlight of fans not only for the debut of Resident Evil 3 Remake, a title that divided the opinions of fans, but also for leaks around a remake of Resident Evil 4 and details on what which is known today as Resident Evil 8.

The coronavirus emergency has impacted the video game industry in different ways, as the Switch is reported to be selling out in different markets and is now a highly prized item for resale, sad news such as Rick’s passing is also confirmed. May, actor who voiced Peppy Hare and Andross on Star Fox 64.

