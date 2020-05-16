By Sebastian Quiroz

05/15/2020 10:36 am

The Nemesis we all love to hate is finally available in Resident Evil: Resistance, the multiplayer component of the remake of Resident Evil 3, and to celebrate this event, Capcom has revealed what the connection is between this character’s new ability and Resident Evil 4.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Kellen Haney, Capcom’s social media specialist, explains that Nemesis’ new ability to infect zombies is a reference to Resident Evil 4’s Cattle, which tries to link the history of both games and justify the creation of Nemesis. This is what he mentioned:

“We inevitably decided this final ability due to the presence of the Cattle in Resident Evil 4. These are humanoid enemies that are created by being infected with the parasite Plagas, the original base of NE-α. When the Plagues activates, it spawns from its tentacle-like host’s neck. This was done as a means for fans to reconstruct how Nemesis fits within the entire Resident Evil franchise. We wanted Nemesis to present himself as an even more formidable opponent, so we began to consider alternative abilities in addition to his heavy weapons artillery. ”

Nemesis is capable of infecting nearby zombies using his arm. These would have to be shot down in a specific way other than the standard headshot of a standard zombie. Nemesis and its terrified tentacle arm are now available in Resistance.

On related topics, supposedly, a remake of Resident Evil 4 is already in production. Similarly, the Resident Evil series has already sold more than 98 million units sold worldwide.

