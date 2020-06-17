Editorial: Esports / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Racism is a serious issue at the global level, which is why companies and organizations are showing zero tolerance for this situation. We have an example at Capcom, the company that banned Ryan “FChamp” Ramirez, EVO champion, from all his competitive events. The above after he made a racist social media post.

Ramírez posted a picture of a watermelon on Twitter accompanied by the WarermelonLivesMatter hashtag. This publication was a clear mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement and which used racist stereotypes about the African American community.

Shortly after publishing this, Ramírez deleted it and offered apologies, noting that it was a « not very sensitive » publication. After he was banned, the fighter made a broadcast on Twitch in which he showed support for Black Lives Matter and acknowledged that his post was wrong, although he denied that it was racist.

“Definitely what I did was not right. I will not deny it. He won’t deny that nothing I did was right. Good or bad, sorry. I don’t think what I did was racist. I really believe this, « he explained.

Capcom explained that with the above Ryan “FChamp” Ramírez broke Capcom’s “code of conduct for players”. This is why, indefinitely, you will not have the opportunity to participate in the different competitive events of the company.

Who is Ryan “FChamp” Ramírez?

In case you don’t follow the competitive fighting game scene, you should know that Ryan “FChamp” Ramírez is a fighter who stood out the past decade. The above since he was champion of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 at EVO 2012.

Since then, Ramírez has had little activity in the competitive fighting game scene. In fact, he has not participated in the Capcom Pro Tour in the last 2 years.

