Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Street Fighter V has one of the strongest competitive scenes in the fighting genre. This is not uncommon, as Capcom has worked for years to make it increasingly popular and accessible to everyone.

In part this means that the company has very clear regulations for its title players. Proof of this is that recently 2 Street Fighter V pros were banned from all of Capcom’s competitive events.

Buy Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on Amazon and Green Man Gaming:

Capcom banned Street Fighter V professionals for this reason

The players in question are Dalauan “LowTierGod” Sparrow and Christina “Ceroblast” Tran, who received exemplary punishment from the company. According to the details, both had bad behavior on streams and on social networks.

The problem started when LowTierGod made a series of homophobic comments against Ceroblast, who responded with racist insults to the attacks. Both players were banned and will not be able to participate until further notice in events such as EVO, Combo Breaker and Community Effort Orlando.

Capcom found out shortly after the situation and decided to join the punishment for both professionals. Because of this, the company will ban LowTierGod and Ceroblast from participating in all of their competitive events, including the Street Fighter League and Capcom Pro Tour.

Through the Capcom Fighters Twitter account, the study explained that the banning is due to offensive statements made online.

“This is a clear violation of the Capcom players code of conduct, so we have concluded that we have no choice but to ban LowTierGod and CeroBlast from all events owned and / or operated by Capcom,” he noted. the company.

pic.twitter.com/5doo4cAXaz – Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) April 23, 2020

The statement states that the LowTierGod and Ceroblast punishment will be in effect this year and until further notice. Thus, players will be left wanting to play in official events for a good time. Both professionals publicly apologized, but Capcom did not modify the sanction.

In case you missed it: released these Street Fighter V DLC characters for a limited time

Street Fighter V is available for PlayStation 4 and PC. Find more information related to the fighting game at this link.

Source

.