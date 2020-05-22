It is a step forward in autonomous driving

Debuts the new E-Class 2021

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2021 has released a new steering wheel with capacitive detection, which increases safety and driver comfort.

One of the advances that the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2021 presents has to do with the steering wheel. Presents a system of capacitive detection. But what exactly is that? These are several features that improve safety and represent a step forward in terms of comfort.

The steering wheel rim It has a flat sensor divided into two zones capable of detecting if the driver’s hands are on it. In other words, it no longer has to move the direction for the system to detect that it is aware of what is happening on the road. The flat sensor is located under the leather or wood trim on the steering wheel rim and has two surfaces, one at the front and one at the rear of the steering wheel rim. When the driver touches the sensors there is a change in the capacitance, which is converted into a digital signal by a control unit. In the case of partially grasping the steering wheel, a minor change is detected. The system considers the driver to touch the steering wheel if the measured value exceeds a specified threshold. When it is detected that the steering wheel is not held for a certain period of time, the warning signals are started. If they are ignored, the emergency stop assistance system is activated.

The other part that advances in this capacitive sensing wheel it has to do with the controls arranged on it. There are two operating surfaces, one for the instrument panel and one for the media display, integrated into the steering wheel spokes. Its tactile operation is very similar to that of a Smartphone. They are also prepared to withstand more than 100 degrees centigrade. The driver’s orders are registered and evaluated by capacitive sensors that allow intuitive operation by means of sliding and pressure gestures.

According Mercedes Benz These solutions, which will gradually be implemented in more models, are a further step in the autonomous capabilities of their vehicles.

