capable of stretching up to 130% and considering wearables with flexible shapes

Royole surprised us in 2018 with the first folding smartphone and now they announce the “first extendable MicroLED display“. The Chinese company specialized in folding panels brings us what would be, according to the brand, the first MicroLED panel produced in mass and capable of being extended to adopt different forms.

During the ‘Display Week Symposium’, Royole has shown a panel of 2.7 inches with a resolution of 96 x 60 pixels capable of extend 130% and bend 40 degrees. A new MicroLED panel designed for small wearables with a flexible screen, very much in the style of the exotic Nubia Alpha.

Royole overtakes Samsung with its MicroLED for wearables

2021 is called to be the year of MicroLED for Samsung, but it was not the south korean manufacturer who has first announced that MicroLED panels are coming to wearables. As already happened with flexible panels for mobile phones, the Chinese company has anticipated and has shown a first prototype of what we could have in a generalized way in the coming years.

Royole promises a MicroLED panel with a contrast equivalent to OLED and a brightness up to 70% higher. A panel that in the prototype shown has a small resolution but the company ensures that it has this technology ready for offered in panels up to 120 dpi.

These new MicroLED panels can be used in wearables with “3D free forms”, anticipating watches or bracelets with flexible screens, except that instead of being AMOLED they could introduce this MicroLED technology. A type of technology with great advantages, but we must remember that in the case of large-inch televisions, their production cost is at the moment several levels higher than that of other technologies.

For the moment Royole has not announced production dates or comments on price.. They do describe this new panel as an open door to producing flexible wearables, but also to be used in augmented reality glasses or for rear-view mirrors in cars.

It does not seem that this extendable MicroLED technology will be available in commercial devices in a short period of time, but it is an interesting sample of what screen manufacturers have in store for us in the coming years.

