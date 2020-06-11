The Cap Roig Festival, organized by Clipper´s Live and whose main sponsor is CaixaBank, postpones its 20th edition to 2021, which was scheduled between July 10 and August 22, 2020, due to the exceptional circumstances of the health crisis caused by COVID-19. After analyzing the feasibility and possibilities of adapting the Festival to the new measures that affect the holding of cultural shows in recent weeks, the management of the Cap Roig Festival has decided to postpone this year’s edition as a sign of commitment and the responsibility of the organization with the health of the assistants, the artists, the different teams involved in this musical event and the follow-up of the recommendations of the health authorities.

Cap Roig, one of the reference festivals in southern Europe, will once again bet on the most relevant artists on the national and international scene in 2021, with the aim of continuing to promote cultural activity, boost the economy and generate a positive impact in the territory.

In recent weeks, the organization has worked to reschedule and thus announce the first dates of the next edition. The rescheduled concerts are as follows: Manel, Pablo Lopez, Els Amics de les Arts, Maestro, Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson, Estopa, Ara Malikian, Sergio Dalma, El Pot Petit (Cap Roig mini), Blaumut, David Bisbal, Mag Lari (Cap Roig mini), Morat and Antonio José.

Tickets already purchased for concerts rescheduled in 2021 will be valid next year with the same assigned location. However, people who cannot attend the new concert date next summer may request a refund of the amount by email: ticketing@caproigfestival.com

Concerts that could not be rescheduled for the 2021 edition are automatically canceled and, in the next 48 hours, Clipper’s Live will refund the amount of the tickets. The canceled concerts are as follows: The Lumineers, Yann Tiersen, Lionel Richie, Mika, Gilberto Gil-Nos a Gente, Herbie Hancock, Juan Diego Flórez, Andrea Bocelli, Travis, Aitana and Julio Iglesias.

At the beginning of next year, the full line-up of the Cap Roig 2021 Festival will be unveiled, an appointment with music that will allow you to enjoy the most relevant artists again in an impressive setting in front of the sea, the Jardins de Cap Roig, at night summer of the Costa Brava.