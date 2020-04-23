To sell a car during the Covid-19 pandemic, everything that makes life easier for consumers is welcome. For this reason, Ford Caoa dealerships started offering the same home service that was already implemented at Caoa Chery. With the action, customers will be served by an authorized dealer and, if they wish, they can test drive the vehicle safely, without risks to their health. Always aggressive in the market, Ford Caoa also informed that it is selling the Ka Sedan under special conditions.

Caoa resellers start to do home care, including the test drive.

Photo: Caoa / Disclosure

The largest Ford brand distributor in Latin America, the Caoa dealerships are carrying out a special promotional action for the Ka models, the brand’s bestseller. With the value of the discounted Ka Hatch SE (R $ 42,990), the customer adds 10x to R $ 299 on the credit card, without interest, and takes a Ka Sedan SE 1.0. The difference to the suggested price of a Ka Sedan SE 1.0 is R $ 6,551. According to Monte Seu Carro by Ford, the car costs R $ 52,540. The suggested price for Ka Hatch SE 1.0 is R $ 48,240. According to Caoa, financing can be made with a 180-day grace period.

Ford Ka Sedan (here in the high-end version).

Photo: Disclosure

As for the new form of service, customers will be able to purchase their new vehicles completely sanitized and safely, without leaving home. With the action, customers will be served by an authorized dealer and, if they wish, they can test drive the vehicle safely, without risks to their health. To request the return of a consultant, the consumer can access the website www.caoa.com.br or request the contact by whatsapp: 11 9429-5880.

After that, he will be directed to a specialist who will answer your questions, consult financing conditions, carry out the procedures for the purchase and make the evaluation of the vehicle used for exchange. If the Customer is interested, he can also schedule a test drive on vehicles that undergo complete cleaning at each use. According to Caoa, concessionaire professionals also perform extra hygiene procedures, following health recommendations and guidelines.

