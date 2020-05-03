In a very intense match, Eric Cantú led Rayados to victory over Nicolás Benedetti’s América.

The game began and Monterrey went to the front to put direct pressure on the Eagles. With this, the first goal of the match came at minute 8 by Funes Mori.

However, Benedetti responded immediately and at 23 ′ he scored the tie in a great joint play.

Halftime came in a very close match where Guillermo Ochoa became the figure and the reason why Cantú was not scoring at the moment.

The second half began and the gang immediately attacked at 66 ′ with a goal by Avilés Hurtado that would end with a double in the match.

The azulcrema tried to go out playing and create chances of danger in the rival area, however as soon as they lost value the counterattacks ended up annihilating them, so it was at 81 ‘when Janssen scored the third of the night. Such an extraordinary goal that Benedetti could not help but applaud the great move.

As if that weren’t enough at 92 ′ came Hurtado’s second and the last to seal Rayados’ rout of America.

The Eagles will face the Necaxa Rays next Tuesday while Rayados will face the Red Devils of Toluca.