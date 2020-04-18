“How good is the heart attack and the excitement of a sleeping music industry and people condemned to confinement and boredom in times of Coronavirus.

A video that is exciting and heart-stopping, that wakes up and strikes, is the story of these four fans who will never forget what will undoubtedly be the peak moment in their lives due to the clashes that occurred with their destiny. “This is the description made by Ricardo Arjona’s YouTube channel, with the promise of surprising again his usual audience and his new audience, who, regardless of the time, are added to his proposals.

“Blanco y Negro” begins with these four incredible stories that are out today on your official YouTube channel and this coming April 28, with your first single “Mushrooms” rescuing the sounds to pure music from the Abbey Road studios.

The artist from the beginning of “Blanco y Negro” wanted to somehow return the affection and unconditionality of his fans. In his words: “Blanco y Negro is not a promotional campaign, nor are they just albums with music. It is trying to touch us to touch. It is trying to affect us to affect, surprise people, people who follow you from anonymity by force of pure emotion ”.

So, through @infomundoarjona, four fans from different parts of the world were chosen to take them to the legendary Abbey Road studios in London for an exclusive first listen to Black and White. What none of them knew what awaited them in the end.

The stories can be seen on YouTube

—DAVID, 45, doctor, from Seville, Spain

His days are spent in an African hospital, but at night his rock spirit appears, and together with his band Metamorphosis he has taken the songs of Arjona to that distant continent. His prize was to interpret the poetic Let it be with his artist at the piano, the same where the song was born.

“My story with Ricardo comes from when I was in college. The first song I heard was Animal Nocturno, I was on the train with an acoustic guitar on my back and that song totally blew me away. ”

—MARISA, 39, administrative, from Buenos Aires, Argentina

She battled with the disbelief of her own family, who did not attest that her fanaticism for “her life partner” could lead her to cross the borders of her country for the first time in her life. Meeting him was an explosion of emotions and colors.

“He is the man who lasted me the longest. She accompanied me from when I was a teenager and did not have money to buy her CD’s until this one that I am today, a woman close to turning 4 decades old. I shared with him from my absolute happiness to my endless sadness, he is always there. ”

—SANDY, 28, entrepreneur, from Tijuana, Mexico

There are those who do crazy things to meet their favorite artist and that is what she did. He worked for two years at the Tijuana airport just hoping to see him go by and meet him. That never happened. But on November 26, 2019, life could repair that error.

“Ricardo is my light. It helps me in sad times, it accompanies me, I listen to it every day, it is pure energy. It lights me up, it makes me happy. ”

—LAURA, 27 years old, student, from Cali, Colombia

Together with her boyfriend, she shares Arjona’s taste for music and they don’t miss a concert of his in Colombia. She was invited to listen to the artist’s new project in London and preferred to miss her professional graduation ceremony, than that opportunity to be a little closer to her artist. Without knowing, that choice would put her in front of him.

“There is a song that is very important to both my family and me,” I really am not so alone. ” At the age of 15 my grandmother dies and in Colombia we do like some cards in memoriam inviting relatives to mass; and we used a phrase from that song “You are not where your body is but where you are most missed, and here you are so missed.” From that moment on, he is inevitable in my life, he marked me forever. ”

Using the immeasurable power of social media, Arjona personally revealed his new Black and White project. “Running of the bulls has its advantages… It makes the quietest speak and the most talkative keep quiet. Black and White, just around the corner. Why things are as they are. With the shirt inside out. ” #BlancoyNegro an attitude ”, the artist posted.

Being consistent with his philosophy of “tell me what to do not to do it”, he ignored the advice of experts, predicting that it is not a year to release an album and broke – as usual – the schemes, presenting his project online. “It is not a marketing strategy or to make it wait. It is that sometimes, to those who gave us to sail with the flag of independence, we did not find easy ways to advance. As it is a very personal way and we are capricious, foolish, stubborn, then, it is not easy sometimes … But, we are going to go out and we are going to go out in days … The truth is that they are two albums. One is called White, another is called Black … We will start with White first, and then comes Black. Blanco has 14 songs, Negro has 12… It is probably the most important job I have done in my entire life, ”he commented through Instagram.

Thus, without intermediaries and in the most spontaneous way possible, half-shaved, he decided to share with his fans small extracts from his new songs. And the magic began! Transforming the confinement of everyone, in a concert of talents, which took him by surprise. A veritable avalanche of amazing versions of those little extracts from Blanco, which came from all over the world, flooding the networks.

Songs that have not yet come out, versions that already exist

The response of his talented followers could not leave him indifferent and has given rise to a new project, as a way to return that unconditional love for his music and songs that have not yet seen the light. Thus, through @infomundoarjona the selection of the best versions will be made to record an album with the best exponents, under the label #METAMORFOSIS.

The first single “Mushrooms”, along with the music video, will be released on April 28 worldwide, through all digital platforms.

