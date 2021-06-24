Canta 2 (Sing 2) premieres its new and fun trailer

We can already see the trailer for the animated film Sing 2 (Sing 2), where the friendly animals represent the best songs.

In 2016 the film was released where a koala had to put on a great show in order to save a dilapidated theater. Now in Sing 2 (Sing 2), the gang of animals has already been formed and they will have to show all their talents in a much bigger show. At least, that’s what we can deduce from the funny trailer that we leave you below.

What is the movie about?

Illumination features the ever optimistic koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star group of animal friends preparing to launch their most fabulous and brilliant performance to date in the entertainment capital of the world. The only problem is that they must get the biggest rock star, who has long since retired, to return to the stage. It’s about the lion Clay calloway with the voice in its original version loaned by Bono.

The team highlights the overwhelmed mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), the rock porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), the honest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), the shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and the ineffable pig provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll). They must convince the relentless record industry mogul the wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).

What began as a dream of success for Buster soon became proof that music has the power to heal the most broken heart.

Sing 2 (Sing 2) is written and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Garth jennings And the cast includes great actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti and Bono.

The movie Sing 2 (Sing 2) It will be released on December 23, 2021 in theaters around the world.