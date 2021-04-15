Can’t stand each other ?, Chiquis Rivera sends Ana Bárbara to the ground | Instagram

Chiquis Rivera and Ana Barbara they do not get along?. Many were surprised when it became known that Janney Marín Rivera ended up leaving the beautiful Ana Bárbara on the ground, all this happened behind the scenes of Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.

The beautiful grupera shares credits with Jenni Rivera’s daughter as a judge of the successful program, where she decided to perform a Tik Tok with the interpreter of Anímate y verás; however, it all ended badly.

But these singers do not get along badly at all, on the contrary, they get along so well that that was why Chiquis Rivera placeholder image sent the interpreter of I looked for it down.

In the video shared by the same The Grupera Queen It can be seen that she gave directions to the ex of Lorenzo Mendez instead of “high-fiving” your hands, do it with your hips, a very bad idea.

The 50-year-old singer did not consider Chiquis’s strength and voluptuous hips and when she did the requested, she ended up sending the beautiful Ana Bárbara to the ground. The worst thing is that it was only a test and not the final video, so most likely the situation was repeated.

Both interpreters look more than beautiful in the video. Chiquis Rivera looks huge in a tailored shiny suit that highlighted each and every one of her curves, which she attenuated with a black belt and a tremendous neckline in front, she complemented her outfit with a black hat.

For her part, Ana Bárbara wore her figure in a two-piece set in which the small shorts revealed her toned legs and her steel abdomen, highlighting how beautiful she is at 50 years of age.

This is not the first time that Lupillo Rivera’s niece and Altagracia Ugalde they share a chair in Tengo Talento Mucho Talento and from the first moment you could see the connection and how fun both are. The famous do not hesitate to have fun with each other, with their companions and participants and of course, the viewer; in addition to providing the touch of beauty that the television program requires.

Currently, Ana Bárbara is shining more than ever as a composer with the new song by Ángela Aguilar, En Realidad; An issue that Ana Bárbara herself is supporting by carrying out the challenge launched by Pepe Aguilar’s daughter in Tik Tok. With this, the singer shows that she appreciates talent and supports new generations.

Who also does not stop working is Chiquis. Apparently this famous does not stop and is also distinguished as a composer, but definitely her thing is to sing. The daughter of La Diva de la Banda has always remained active despite Covid-19 and has even been sharing her music on social networks.

Along with music, Rivera has also done business and is the image of a cosmetics and beauty products brand. Many say that it was his dynamism and the pacifity of Lorenzo Méndez that could end their relationship.

So far, Chiquis Rivera has not revealed that he has found love again; However, it is said that he is releasing love and that this man is Emilio Sánchez, the photographer of his friend Becky G.

The rumors arose after they were seen very close, but without being affectionate with some friends; so it cannot be handled as fact.