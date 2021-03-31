“Can’t bear so much humiliation”

“You can no longer bear so much humiliation,” said Marimar Blanco, the sister of the councilor assassinated by ETA Miguel Ángel Blanco, after confirming the transfer to the Madrid prison of Estremera of Javier García Gaztelu, Txapote, convicted of the murder of the mayor.

With these words, Blanco has spoken on social networks after the agreement of Penitentiary Institutions of transfer from the prison of Huelva to that of Estremera to Txapote, who is serving a cumulative 30-year sentence for the crimes of murders, attacks, illegal detention, weapons storage, document forgery, ravages, fires, theft and damage.

“Marlaska brings closer to Txapote, my brother’s murderer, just one year after losing my parents. So much humiliation can no longer be borne. Let’s recover the cry of #BastaYa to stop this,” says the former president of the Victims of Terrorism Foundation.

Txapote, who was ETA’s military chief, is considered one of the “hard line” of the gang. Accumulate penalties that exceed 500 years in prison for, among other murders, those of Miguel Ángel Blanco; Fernando Buesa and his escort, Jorge Diez Elorza; Fernando Múgica; Gregorio Ordóñez; José Luis López de Lacalle; and two civil guards in Sallent de Gállego (Huesca).