Canon incorporates cameras in its offices to let in those people who smile

06/17/2021 at 5:49 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Having a healthy and passionate work environment would be the ideal in any work environment, and in some examples perhaps they take this concept to a somewhat more forced and even creepy level. We are talking about the latest labor measure that Canon has implemented in its offices. A camera equipped with AI to detect the smile of your workers, and that they can access the meeting rooms, work, etc.

The measure has been highlighted as part of an article in the Financial Times, which comments on the increase in the use of technology for espionage towards workers, due to the monitoring and control of what they are doing at all times. These types of measures have been growing in many companies, especially in China, and proof of this are these cameras that detect the smile of their workers, to “ensure 100%” that they are happy at the beginning of their working day . As they comment from the Financial Times, “Technologies are increasing the pace for people who work with machines instead of the other way around, as happened during the industrial revolution in the 18th century.” Undoubtedly a really interesting topic and that we believe harbors some debate.

This technology was announced by Canon last year as a method of managing the work environment, although without much attention. The standardization of this type of technology proves that espionage and monitoring of workers through these measures is the order of the day. A technology that detects the smile of the workers would be the least dangerous in this sector.