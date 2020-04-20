Canyon officially announced the Specifications from your next mirrorless camera, EOS R5, which is noted as the great milestone of the company in the last decade. Through a streaming transmission due to the coronavirus, the Japanese manufacturer hinted at how powerful its mirrorless camera will be, which is capable of recording 8K video in full frame.

In general terms, the EOS R5 comes to replace the EOS R model launched in late 2018, and although it is not a generational leap, the performance of the new camera are above what people expected Canon. This is important since the company has failed to deal with Sony, which has become the favorite of some independent filmmakers.

The information that Canon has revealed today focuses on the 8K video recording capacity, image stabilization in the body (IBIS) and the Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus which together with the use of the full width of the sensor are the most important characteristics.

Internal RAW 8K video recording up to 29.97 fps

8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4: 2: 2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265) / 4: 2: 2 HDR PQ (H.265)

Internal 4K video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4: 2: 2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265) / 4: 2: 2 HDR PQ 10-bit (H.265). External 4K recording is also available at up to 59.94 fps.

No 8K and 4K video capture clippings using full sensor width (in 8K RAW and 4K DCI modes).

With the EOS R5, Canon has been brought up to the level of other manufacturers such as RED or ARRI, and although although it is missing a section to overcome them, it has managed to surpass its closest competitor: the Sony Venice, who can only record in full frame in 6K.

Another feature that stands out is the ability to record 4K video at 120 frames per second without compromising on quality. In this field it is Venice itself that comes closest with a 4K at 60 frames per second.

The EOS R5 will feature 5-axis body image stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses. Regarding Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, Canon has said that it will be available in all 8K and 4K recording modes, just like Canon Log. Lastly, the EOS R5 will offer slots for two cards: CFexpress (1) and SD UHS-II (1).

Canon has released the information from the EOS R5 dropper. Still there are many doubts regarding the rest of the specifications such as ISO, sound, or video quality. Another important topic will be price, which is rumored could be 3,500 euros or maybe more.

The Canon EOS R5 would arrive between May and Juneas long as the coronavirus pandemic has not affected production.

