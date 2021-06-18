Canon employees in China have to smile if they want to enter the offices | Technology

Canon has decided to implement a facial scanner that makes use of artificial intelligence to detect the smiles of its employees and let them come to work.

Artificial intelligence can be an ally for humanity and make society advance by leaps and bounds, but it can also become a scourge for human development. The use of this technology must be linked to certain social aspects so that it is always within morality.

Canon has decided to implement a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect the smiles of its employees And this could be positive, they could have done it to measure job satisfaction and subsequently improve conditions in order to increase the happiness of their employees. But the path they have decided to take is to use these smiles as an input method.

Yes, Canon employees have to be falsely happy in order to access their jobs. In the event of not putting on a smile that pleases the artificial intelligence, the front door will not open and, therefore, the worker will not be able to appear in his cubicle and perform the work for which he has been hired.

All this information has been made known thanks to a report published by the Financial Times. This report talks about how the use of artificial intelligence in Asian companies is a common practice. No names are given, but it is said that many companies use tools with algorithms based on artificial intelligence to measure the productivity and efficiency of their employees.

Constant vigilance doesn’t seem like a good way to get happy and efficient employees., but it seems that it is the path that companies like Canon or Amazon are following. Ensuring constant productivity leads to the creation of situations out of science fiction, but the truth is that this is the path that a good part of the industry is following and that of a dystopia.