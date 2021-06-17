Canon and its gloomy method of keeping its employees “happy”

Canon seems to have found the “perfect solution” to fight discouragement in their workspaces. The Chinese offices of the Japanese corporation incorporated a camera system with artificial intelligence and smile detection. In this way, employees They only get access and stay in the facilities if they are smiling all the time.

Taking such a measure is as bizarre as it is creepy anywhere in the world. However, that the technology is specifically applied in China raises questions about its potential use to take surveillance of workers to another level.

The artificial intelligence cameras installed by Chinese subsidiary Canon Information Technology came under scrutiny by The Financial Times. The report focuses on how companies in the Asian giant take advantage of AI and algorithms to constantly observe their workers.

In the report, academic Nick Srnicek criticizes company executives for using such tools to increase their power. In addition, it states that technologies are implemented to increase the pace of people who work with machines, instead of optimizing the machines to benefit employees.

Canon’s Chinese subsidiary, a place reserved for “happy” workers

Smile recognition cameras were presented in October 2020, but they did not have much repercussion in the western press. Canon Information Technology touted them as ideal devices for “companies, government entities, hospitals, schools, banks and other institutions, as well as restaurants and other commercial services.”

Canon’s own subsidiary referred to the “concept of laughter” as a key resource to “bring joy and health to everyone” in the post-pandemic. However, beyond the logical benefits of good spirits on people’s physical and mental health, the actual application of technology is not without suspicion. Especially when China’s policies on Human Rights and civil liberties are permanently in dispute.

“The new smiley face recognition experience is particularly integrated into the smart solutions of ‘Masterpiece Space’, and is designed to allow everyone to relax and gain health with a smile, thus creating a more pleasant work environment and increasing efficiency “stated Canon Information Technology at the launch of the controversial AI cameras. Anyway, a work environment that forces you to smile permanently it doesn’t seem too healthy for anyone.

Also in Ezanime.net