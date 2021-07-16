‘Cannibal’ Pogacar

07/15/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

TO Eddy merckx They called him the ‘Cannibal’ because he devoured all his rivals, because he did not forgive his opponents even playing Parcheesi. He fought for all the trophies no matter how insignificant they seemed. In the first of his five victorious Tours, in 1969, he left the second overall, Roger pingeon, at 17.54 minutes. I was 24 then, two years older than Tadej pogacar, willing to follow 52 years later the path of the best runner in history.

The victory achieved on Wednesday, in Col del Portet, was joined yesterday by the victory in Luz Ardiden, the young temple of the Pyrenees, after the previous passage through a Tourmalet where Pogacar he confessed that he had suffered. Well thank goodness! The second of the general, Jonas vingegaard, practically unknown until this Tour, is already almost six minutes away, an advantage that can be extended tomorrow in the time trial of Saint Émilion, land of wines, if he meets the forecasts and achieves victory in a French round that has absolutely under his dominance . Pogacar is the new Cannibal. No one can beat him, even if he fills himself with courage and attacks him 800 meters from the top of Luz Ardiden, just as he did. Enric Mas.

From Pogacar it was the Alps and theirs have been the Pyrenees. And if he did not win the two alpine stages, it was because the first one ended after a descent and because in Tignes he arrived on the run Ben o’connor to surprise, place in the top five and prevent Mas, except for a surprise in the ‘chrono’, from finishing in the top 5 of the race.

Poels, protagonist by omission

The image of the stage, after lowering the Tourmalet and starting the ascent to Luz Ardiden, gave it Wout poels, now in Bahrain, the team that spent a good part of the previous night awake because they were registered by the Gendarmerie, the old ghosts of this sport. Poels, who gave his best cycling years as a gregarious Chris FroomeHe was wearing the polka dot sweater, the one that identifies the best climber. Poels He fought not to be cut off, he squeezed himself not to lose the wheel of the group of figures from which Ineos was pulling for nothing, because the triumph of Richard Carapaz it was another impossible.

Poels I knew that if Pogacar If he won the stage, he would swipe the jersey of the best climber. But he cut himself off and did not avoid what was announced, which in fact the Slovenian prodigy wanted, apart from winning the stage. I wanted that jersey, although another, Poels in this case, he would borrow it to Paris. And he wanted, as he did in 2020, to get on the podium of the Champs Elysees with all possible jerseys: yellow, white, which is in danger in 2023 because he will be 25 years old, and the polka dot as king of the mountain. And if you don’t also have the green jersey of Mark cavendish it’s because he doesn’t go into sprinting to fight for points with sprinters.

There was nothing to do at the Portet and neither at Luz Ardiden. He broke the race when he faced him, at 3.3 kilometers. Played with Vingegaard Y Carapaz to the finish line with the pleasant company of a guest named Mas, “in my place”, as he said after arriving fourth and being the only one who at least dared to attack Pogacar. Too bad about the Mallorcan’s crises at Ventoux and Portet because, otherwise, he would have had the option of fighting for the podium, which is not the same as for the Tour, which he so longed for.

So at 800 meters he attacked More and he even had a few moments of glory to think that he could not only win the stage but also defeat Pogacar. Until the Slovenian phenomenon lowered a pinion, it became Merckx, put on the ‘Caníbal’ mask, ate the Balearic runner and looked for the path of glory to score victory in Luz Ardiden without any discussion.

“I only have 50% of the Tour won because there are three stages left,” said Pogacar without irony. They even asked him if his final triumph was in danger if he failed in the time trial, as happened to Primoz Roglic last year. With six minutes? It’s a long time, “he questioned. It is impossible. In 2020, the oldest Slovenian barely had to cut a minute. And it is that, in addition, who did it was Pogacar. Any other question?