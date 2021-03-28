Cannibal Moths Help Scientists Understand How Extreme Selfishness Evolves

How has the selfish behavior throughout human history? To answer this question, a team of scientists from the USA has studied one of the most prolific cannibals in nature: the Indian flour moth (Plodia interpunctella).

As larvae, they are vegetarian caterpillars with one exception: sometimes they eat each other, including their own breeding partners. New research, published in Ecology Letters, now suggests that this brutal survival behavior is not inherent in this species.

In this study based on a microevolutionary experiment, the researchers found that the less selfish behavior it evolved under living conditions that forced individuals to interact more frequently with their siblings.

Through laboratory tests, the scientists demonstrated that they could predictably increase or decrease rates of cannibalism in meal moths by decrease the distance between individuals and, therefore, increase the probability of “local” interactions between the sister larvae.

In habitats where caterpillars were forced to interact more often with their siblings, a least selfish behavior in 10 generations.

As pointed out by Rice University biologist Volker Rudolf, this evolutionary principle could be applied to study any species, including humans.

“In societies or cultures that live in large family groups with close relatives, for example, it is expected to see less selfish behavior, on average, than in societies or cultures where people are more isolated from their families and probably surrounded by strangers because they have to move often for work or other reasons, “Rudolf explained in a statement.

Rudolf, who has studied the ecological and evolutionary impacts of cannibalism for almost 20 years, has indicated that this “phenomenon of nature” has already been documented. in more than 1,000 species and it is believed to occur in many more.

“It is everywhere. Most animals that eat other animals are cannibals to some extent, and even those that do not normally eat other animals, such as the Indian meal moth, are often cannibals,” Rudolf said. .

In this sense, he maintains that “there is no morality attributed to it. That is only a human perspective. In nature, cannibalism is simply getting other food. “

While the moth study has shown that “limiting dispersal” by increasing local interactions may work against the evolution of cannibalism by increasing the cost of extreme selfishness, Rudolf argues that the evolutionary drive can probably also go in the opposite direction. “If food conditions are bad, cannibalism provides additional benefits, which could boost a more selfish behavior“, he comments.

To all this is added a third factor, the recognition of relatives, it can also provide an evolutionary boost.

For this reason, Rudolf plans to explore in future studies the interaction between cannibalism, dispersal and recognition of kinship. “It would be nice to have a better understanding of the forces that drive it and to be able to further explain the variation that we see,” he said. “What, Why are some species extremely cannibals? And even within the same species, why are some populations so much more cannibalistic than others? I don’t think there will be a single answer, “he concluded.