Cannibal mice threaten houses in Sydney, fields in Australia

Rosa Benito answers Terelu Campos: ‘María Teresa was never friends with Rocío Jurado’

María Teresa Campos went to Sálvame Deluxe last Friday to comment on Rocío’s broadcast, tell the truth to stay alive and thus support Rocío Carrasco, who, for her part, called the Telecinco program live to thank her friend’s words and to pronounce for the first time after the declaration of his son David in the courts. The presenter also responded to Rosa Benito’s statement that she and Rocío Jurado were not friends: “She said that I didn’t know her. I’m going to ask all of you: do you know who Rocío Jurado is? Because I don’t know. I think that Rosa should shut up now, “he said bluntly, looking at the camera. For her part, Terelu Campos assured, on Saturday, that the collaborator of Ya es noon had disappointed her like no one in life and that she was not interested in knowing anything about her. “We had a very good relationship when we worked together. If you want to know what happened, ask her. You bring her, invite her and that day if possible I won’t come. Regarding the friendship that there was with Rocío, I don’t think I have met her either” , ironized Emma García in Viva la vida. Upon hearing the words of mother and daughter, Amador Mohedano’s ex-wife insisted again this Monday that the matriarch of the Campos and the singer were not so close friends and she did not hesitate to answer her ex-partner from Save me. Rosa Benito criticizes Olga Moreno for ‘exposing’ Rocío Flores Rosa praised the professional work of the presenter, continued insisting that she was not so close to the interpreter of Como las alas al viento as she says in the interviews and also commented that they saddened her the lack of respect, the insults towards her person and that they had tried to attack her with her financial problems: “I want to answer María Teresa because for me she has been a wonderful communicator, what I have seen now I have not liked … And I do not say Descerebrado, as he calls me in a magazine that comes out on Wednesdays, I tell him that I have never been like this, that I have been very coherent, I have suffered a lot … The problem I had with the Treasury is known, it makes me sad, I I have spoken three or four times about her… I have had a psychological problem, I have overcome it, I have been strong and here I am, “she recounted angrily. “I have a lot of affection for Terelu, I’ve been by her side for eight years, she’s the only one who has stopped my feet … I’m never going to speak ill of her because we’ve had a friendship,” she continued on the Mediaset program. Rosa Benito explains why she did not go to Rocío Carrasco’s wedding: ‘What they told me was stronger for me’ “It affects me that they insult me ​​because I do not insult anyone … It is very strong, it is hurting me for hurting me … I am no longer that aunt who went crazy, “he added. Of course, the collaborator of the Sonsóles Ónega program made it clear that she does not lie and that Teresa Campos and Rocío Jurado of friends were not friends. Moreover, he explained that it was the designer Marilí Coll who told the singer “invite Teresa” because she did not even think to invite her to her wedding. “They weren’t friends! They had no relationship! I don’t insult anyone. I’m just saying they weren’t friends and that’s it. I want to live in peace. Let me live, as Isabel Pantoja would say,” he ended.