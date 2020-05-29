Cannes will reveal the official selection tapes on Wednesday; the Golden Globes modify rules

▲ Hotel workers protest in front of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes due to the effects they have suffered on their jobs due to the spread of Covid-19. Photo Afp

Paris and Madrid. The Cannes International Film Festival will reveal next Wednesday the official selection of films that should compete in this year’s edition and that was canceled due to the pandemic, organizers announced yesterday, in a gesture that aims to support cinema in times crisis.

The 73rd edition of the world’s largest film competition was to be held from May 12 to 23, with a jury chaired by US director Spike Lee.

The festival will announce a selection of some 50 or 60 films, without differentiating them by sections, that is, there will be neither official competition nor the parallel program Una Cierta Mirada, Thierry Frémaux, general director of the event, reported to Hollywood Reporter magazine.

There will also be no winners or losers and no film will win the Palme d’Or.

Only the films planned for release this year will be included.

We are committed to supporting the return of films to theaters, he said.

The selected films, which will therefore be able to wear the prestigious Cannes logo, will probably be screened at other festivals, thanks to collaborations still to be finalized, especially with the Venice Film Festival in September, he said.

Frémaux definitely confirmed that there will be no physical edition at Cannes this year.

For its part, the Film Market, which is held in parallel to the French meeting, will take place online among industry professionals between June 22 and 26.

Miniseries …

On the other hand, it was reported that the 78th edition of the Golden Globes will come with many modifications.

After changing the rules of the candidates for the awards, due to the health crisis, the requirements are now updated to recognize the anthological series, which competed in the category of best miniseries or TV movie, which from now on is called best miniseries, anthological series or telefilm. In the same way, actors who participate in these productions will be able to compete in their respective interpretive categories, as long as said interpreter appears, at least, in 50 percent of the fiction.

In this way, the recognition of these productions materializes, which like Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone tell a different story in each chapter, which were not specifically named in the category, although they were de facto eligible for the award.

These changes take place before the boom of these productions by television channels and platforms. For example, Love Life, the new HBO fiction and starring Anna Kendrick, could be nominated for the award for best miniseries, anthological series or TV movie.

The Golden Globes gala is scheduled for January and will be presented by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. However, NBC has not announced a specific broadcast date, which could be delayed by the pandemic.

