Cannes wanted to release Ana de Armas’s film ‘Blonde’, but Netflix refused

The giant N and the Croisette do not speak. It all started in 2018, when the Cannes Film Festival imposed a new requirement that forced competing films to be released in French cinemas. A protectionist measure of the exhibition, since the gala law dictated that the films could not reach streaming until three years after their passage through theaters. In other words: if Netflix wanted to compete at Cannes, it would have to forget about adding those films to the French catalog for a long time.. That gave rise to a series of tug of war that in 2021 have not remitted.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux spoke with Deadline about the new edition, which will take place (this time, yes, after the forced break in 2020) between July 6 and 17. Among the various topics it deals with, is the absence of films such as ‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion or ‘Hand of God’ by Paolo Sorrentino, both Netflix productions.

“Sorrentino’s movie isn’t ready at all. Jane Campion’s could have been, Andrew Dominik’s could have been (it’s beautiful, I’ve seen it) and I invited them to premiere Out of Competition“explains Frémaux.

The third production he mentions is ‘Blonde’, the film starring Ana de Armas about Marilyn Monroe. In the summer of 2019 we saw some photos of the filming that impressed because of how successful the characterization of the Spanish-Cuban actress was. Since then the movie has been waiting in a drawer and we didn’t know if it was good or not. Although we did have an opinion from Casey Affleck, who said he had seen it and predicted many awards for De Armas.

The brief opinion of the director of Cannes gives renewed interest to ‘Blonde’, which will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2021. From the director of ‘Kill them gently’, the role of Marilyn Monroe was to be played at first by Naomi Watts and then by Jessica Chastain, but both fell out of the project. Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale also lead the project, playing Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio.

It’s not you, it’s Me

“Netflix does not want to come to Cannes, but I invited them anyway and look … It is important: we are not opposed to Netflix movies, it is Netflix that does not want to or cannot”, argues the director of the festival. “They want to come in Competition, but the films that are part of the Competition have to be released in theaters in France”.

With this explanation, Frémaux washes his hands about the enmity between Cannes and Netflix. The streaming platform could agree to present their films in sections out of competition, but that does not seem to interest them. We will see if they answer or not.