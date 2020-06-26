Renewed or die. This was the premise under which this year Cannes Lions, the world’s largest and most important advertising festival, had to operate.

In this way, in late May, Cannes Lions announced its intentions to recognize the creative success that has posed its halls for the last decade.

The best in 10 years

With this in mind, in the framework of the last day of the LIONS Live experience, the festive has released the Lions Creativity Report of the Decade, in which it gathers the agencies, advertisers and custom that during the last decade have marked the standard in the creative industry.

To carry out this ranking, Cannes Lions collected data on the works that were credited to a Lion as well as those that appeared, at some point during these 10 years, in the short lists of their contest, which have been audios by PwC since 2013.

To say that “as we enter a new decade, it is important to reflect on the work that serves as our creative base. The formative work that will provide a benchmark for the next ten years. The Lions Creativity Report of the Decade gives us all a rich insight and recognizes the creative companies that have sustained creative excellence, adapting, evolving and innovating year after year. There is much to be learned from those who consistently produce work that changes the rules of the game, transcends limitations and restrictions, and lays the foundation for the future of creativity, ”Simon Cook, Managing Director, Cannes Lions.

In this way, the Lions Creativity Report of the Decade offers six regional recognitions as well as six global awards considering the following categories: Network, Holding Company, Agency, Independent Agency, Brand Marketer and Palme d’Or of the Decade.

With this in mind, according to information published by Cannes Lions, the most creative agencies, brands and customists of the decade are:

Regional Agency of the Decade – Middle East & Africa

VMLY & R Dubai née Y&R Dubai (9 Gold, 17 Silver and 18 Bronze)

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg

Ogilvy Johannesburg

Regional Agency of the Decade – Europe

adam & eveDDB London (8 Grands Prix, 1 Creative Effectiveness Lion, 27 Gold, 46 Silver and 59 Bronze Lions)

AMVBBDO London

Ogilvy Paris

Regional Agency of the Decade – Latin America

AlmapBBDO São Paulo (1 Grand Prix, 23 Gold, 39 Silver and 79 Bronze)

Ogilvy Brasil São Paulo

VMLY & R née Y&R São Paulo

Regional Agency of the Decade – Pacific

Colenso BBDO Auckland (1 Grand Prix, 1 Creative Effectiveness Lion, 1 Titanium, 24 Gold, 28 Silver and 42 Bronze Lions)

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Leo Burnett Sydney

Regional Agency of the Decade – Asia

Dentsu Inc. Tokyo (60 Bronze, 40 Silver, 24 Gold, 1 Titanium and 2 Grand Prix)

Hakuhodo Inc. Tokyo

Ogilvy Bangkok

Regional Agency of the Decade – North America

Wieden + Kennedy Portland (6 Grands Prix, 2 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 2 Titanium, 36 Gold, 49 Silver and 62 Bronze Lions)

BBDO New York

Droga5 New York

Independent Agency of the Decade

Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Droga5 New York

Forsman & Bodenfors (Years 2010-2016)

Brand Marketer of the Decade

Procter & Gamble (7 Grands Prix, 1 Grand Prix for Good, 3 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 2 Titanium, 49 Gold, 4 Glass, 77 Silver and 100 Bronze Lions)

Nike

Volkswagen

Agency of the Decade

AlmapBBDO São Paulo

Wieden + Kennedy Portland

BBDO New York

Network of the Decade

BBDO Worldwide (16 Grand Prix, 4 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 3 Titanium, 150 Gold, 4 Glass, 281 Silver and 471 Bronze Lions)

Ogilvy

DDB Worldwide

Holding Company of the Decade

WPP (40 Grands Prix, 5 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 8 Titanium, 464 Gold, 1 Glass Lion, 4 Innovation Lions, 7 Product Design Lions, 844 Silver and 1,385 Bronze Lions)

Omnicom

Interpublic Group

Palme d’Or of the Decade

MJZ USA (2 Grands Prix, 1 Titanium, 25 Gold, 41 Silver and 64 Bronze Lions)

Smuggler USA

O Positive Films USA

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299