Renewed or die. This was the premise under which this year Cannes Lions, the world’s largest and most important advertising festival, had to operate.
In this way, in late May, Cannes Lions announced its intentions to recognize the creative success that has posed its halls for the last decade.
The best in 10 years
With this in mind, in the framework of the last day of the LIONS Live experience, the festive has released the Lions Creativity Report of the Decade, in which it gathers the agencies, advertisers and custom that during the last decade have marked the standard in the creative industry.
To carry out this ranking, Cannes Lions collected data on the works that were credited to a Lion as well as those that appeared, at some point during these 10 years, in the short lists of their contest, which have been audios by PwC since 2013.
To say that “as we enter a new decade, it is important to reflect on the work that serves as our creative base. The formative work that will provide a benchmark for the next ten years. The Lions Creativity Report of the Decade gives us all a rich insight and recognizes the creative companies that have sustained creative excellence, adapting, evolving and innovating year after year. There is much to be learned from those who consistently produce work that changes the rules of the game, transcends limitations and restrictions, and lays the foundation for the future of creativity, ”Simon Cook, Managing Director, Cannes Lions.
In this way, the Lions Creativity Report of the Decade offers six regional recognitions as well as six global awards considering the following categories: Network, Holding Company, Agency, Independent Agency, Brand Marketer and Palme d’Or of the Decade.
With this in mind, according to information published by Cannes Lions, the most creative agencies, brands and customists of the decade are:
Regional Agency of the Decade – Middle East & Africa
VMLY & R Dubai née Y&R Dubai (9 Gold, 17 Silver and 18 Bronze)
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
Ogilvy Johannesburg
Regional Agency of the Decade – Europe
adam & eveDDB London (8 Grands Prix, 1 Creative Effectiveness Lion, 27 Gold, 46 Silver and 59 Bronze Lions)
AMVBBDO London
Ogilvy Paris
Regional Agency of the Decade – Latin America
AlmapBBDO São Paulo (1 Grand Prix, 23 Gold, 39 Silver and 79 Bronze)
Ogilvy Brasil São Paulo
VMLY & R née Y&R São Paulo
Regional Agency of the Decade – Pacific
Colenso BBDO Auckland (1 Grand Prix, 1 Creative Effectiveness Lion, 1 Titanium, 24 Gold, 28 Silver and 42 Bronze Lions)
Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Leo Burnett Sydney
Regional Agency of the Decade – Asia
Dentsu Inc. Tokyo (60 Bronze, 40 Silver, 24 Gold, 1 Titanium and 2 Grand Prix)
Hakuhodo Inc. Tokyo
Ogilvy Bangkok
Regional Agency of the Decade – North America
Wieden + Kennedy Portland (6 Grands Prix, 2 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 2 Titanium, 36 Gold, 49 Silver and 62 Bronze Lions)
BBDO New York
Droga5 New York
Independent Agency of the Decade
Wieden + Kennedy Portland
Droga5 New York
Forsman & Bodenfors (Years 2010-2016)
Brand Marketer of the Decade
Procter & Gamble (7 Grands Prix, 1 Grand Prix for Good, 3 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 2 Titanium, 49 Gold, 4 Glass, 77 Silver and 100 Bronze Lions)
Nike
Volkswagen
Agency of the Decade
AlmapBBDO São Paulo
Wieden + Kennedy Portland
BBDO New York
Network of the Decade
BBDO Worldwide (16 Grand Prix, 4 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 3 Titanium, 150 Gold, 4 Glass, 281 Silver and 471 Bronze Lions)
Ogilvy
DDB Worldwide
Holding Company of the Decade
WPP (40 Grands Prix, 5 Creative Effectiveness Lions, 8 Titanium, 464 Gold, 1 Glass Lion, 4 Innovation Lions, 7 Product Design Lions, 844 Silver and 1,385 Bronze Lions)
Omnicom
Interpublic Group
Palme d’Or of the Decade
MJZ USA (2 Grands Prix, 1 Titanium, 25 Gold, 41 Silver and 64 Bronze Lions)
Smuggler USA
O Positive Films USA
