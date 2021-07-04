Cannes Film Festival returns this Tuesday with a strong presence of Latin and Spanish cinema – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

This Tuesday, July 6, the 74th edition of the Cannes Festival begins with new faces of Latin and Spanish cinema. Along with veteran filmmakers such as the Brazilian Karim Aïnouz, the event also opened the doors to debut films such as Libertad, by the Spanish Clara Roquet.

In his last in-person celebration, in 2019, Aïnouz triumphantly left the official section Una Cierta Mirada with the film A vida invisível by Eurídice Gusmão.

This time, within the Special Sessions, it will be his fourth time at Cannes, where in 2002 he also screened in Una Cierta Mirada Madame Satã, his first film and O Abismo Prateado (2011) in the parallel section Directors’ Fortnight.

Libertad, a story of adolescent friendship and social class clash that will be screened in the parallel section Critics’ Week, is for Roquet its premiere in the feature film, after having participated in the scripts of films such as 10 thousand km, by Carlos Marqués -Marcet, or Petra, by Jaime Rosales.

In the official competition for the Palme d’Or, the Colombian Memoria, directed by the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul, stands as Latin American representative.

Brazil will be present in two of the ten short films competing for the highest award, in whose jury the Spanish Carlos Muguiro participates: Sideral, by Carlos Segundo, and Céu de Agosto, by the also Brazilian Jasmin Tenucci.

And Spain stands out among the projects chosen in the Classics section with Buñuel, a surrealist filmmaker, directed by Javier Espada, and with a restored copy of the film El camino, by the pioneer of national cinematography Ana Mariscal.