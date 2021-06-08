Cannes Critics’ Week announces its official selection, 30% of films are directed by women

For almost 60 years now, the International Critics’ Week has been a parallel event to the Cannes Film Festival that has remained faithful to discovering and promoting new talent. Directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Leos Carax, Wong Kar-wai, Jacques Audiard, Arnaud Desplechin, Gaspar Noé, François Ozon and Alejandro González Iñárritu have passed through this section.

The event created in 1962, recently, presented its selection for this 2021, in which 13 world premieres stand out without the direction of an American, which is truly a surprise in this section of Cannes. Also, it is striking that each category of this year’s Critics’ Week will have approximately 30 percent of films directed by women (via IndieWire).

This year’s selection of films for this show is also notable for having a wealth of French talent and seven of its 13 feature films are in competition. As always, Critics’ Week is comprised of first- and second-time directing efforts.

The selection committee announced that it received 1,620 short films and saw a total of a thousand feature films in order to shape its line-up for this year. The films chosen were selected by Critics’ Week artistic director Charles Tesson and his committee. In a statement, Tesson spoke about the films that are part of this selection:

The competition is very international and shows films with many different styles and themes. Many films deal with relationships, friendships, family ties, especially mothers with their children, loved ones we lost, or the struggle to get back into our lives.

In this way, the International Critics’ Week 2021 will begin with Robust, by the French filmmaker Constance meyer, which represents the first time since 2014 that the event opens with a film directed by a French woman. Likewise, the selection will close with the film A Tale of Love And Desireby Tunisian filmmaker Leyla Bouzid.

Cannes Critics Week Poster 2021

On the lack of American directors, after Critics’ Week has been a platform for emerging talents like David Lowery and Jeff Nichols for years, Tesson explained that they could not form links with the filmmakers of this country.

We didn’t have Sundance and the virtual format is not the same as being there, we can’t bond with filmmakers in the same way. We usually travel a lot and develop bonds over time.

Cannes Critics’ Week will take place from July 7 to 15. Then we leave the films that will be part of this event, in which the presence of the Colombian filmmaker Simón Mesa Soto stands out with his film Amparo.

Opening movie

Robust, Constance meyer

Special screenings

Anaïs in Love, Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

Bruno Reidal, Confessions of a Murderer, Vincent Le Port

Petite Nature, Samuel Theis

A Radiant Girl, Sandrine Kiberlain

Closing film

A Tale of Love and Desire, Leyla Bouzid

In competition

Protection, Simon Mesa Soto

Feathers, Elie grappe

Liberty, Clara Roquet

The Gravedigger’s Wife, Khadar Ayderus Ahmed

Olga, Omar The Zohairy

Small Body, Laura samani

Zero Fucks Given, Julie Lecoustre Y Emmanuel marre

Short films in competition

Brutalia, Days of Labor, Manolis mavris

Lili alone, Zou Jing

An Invitation, Hao Zhao Y Yeung tung

Inherent, Nicolai GH Johansen

Intercom 15, Andrei Epure

If It Ain’t Broke, Elinor nechemya

Noir-soleil, Marie Larrivé

Safe, Ian Barling

Soldat noir, Jimmy Laporal-Trésor

On Solid Ground, Jela hasler

