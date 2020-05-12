The Palais des Festivals de Cannes, which in a world without a coronavirus should have inaugurated this 73rd edition of its film competition on Tuesday, has changed its traditional red carpet for a message of thanks to all healthcare personnel.

The staircase that gives access to its venue, epicenter of the curiosity of tourists and the first flashes of photographers, looks empty of all ornaments and the space where the official image of the festival is usually hung showed instead a great “ MERCI ”.

“THANKS to our toilets, to all those who have guaranteed the maintenance of essential missions and to everyone for their civility,” points out that message displayed on the initiative of the local mayor.

If the pandemic hadn’t disrupted the plans, this would have been the first day of an edition originally planned until May 23.

The measures imposed by the French government to curb the expansion of the coronavirus forced to postpone the festival at first and to contemplate new options when they saw that it could not be held in the summer either, since the acts of more than 5,000 people are banned at least until September .

The festival’s general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, announced on Sunday that at this point it is difficult to contemplate the possibility of having a physical edition in 2020 and pointed out that they will publish in early June a list of the films that would have formed the official selection of the shows.

Although they will not be broadcast under the usual format of Competition, A Certain Look and Out of Competition and there will be no jury, these films will have the support of Cannes in their future release, which has also planned traveling events in the coming months and collaborations with other contests.

The only specific announcement that the festival had made to date was the name of the president of the jury, the American filmmaker Spike Lee, who has promised to be “faithful” for next year’s edition.