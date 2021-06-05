Cannes and Netflix still not reconciled: the streaming platform rejects invitation – Tomatazos

Several years Netflix has done its best to be recognized as more than just a streaming service that saved series from cancellation and gave the green light to practically any project. Despite the constant attacks on whether or not its original productions should be considered as genuine films, the brand did not stop and ended up giving space to great directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Martin Scorsese, Damien Chazelle or Guillermo del Toro. In addition, the most recent awards can no longer escape these titles and is increasingly gaining ground to improve its reputation.

Precisely because the various annual awards cannot ignore their presence, which at the same time reminds us of how other production companies do not take risks even if they are multi-award-winning artists, it is normal for the platform to be in a unique situation to demand recognition. The hardest goal is to Cannes, because this festival has a great world opening and an important requirement. Releasing a film here is already a great achievement, but the desired step is to enter the competition. That is why it is not uncommon for much of the debate on whether Netflix premieres real films or for television is given in this context.

Many directors, screenwriters, and producers have spoken for or against the tapes of Netflix. Beyond its quality, for many the format avoids being named as a cinema, which is why in several cases there were premieres in limited cinemas and on the platform; thus compensating for the supposed lack. However, the recent pandemic helped change this perspective a lot, as the need prevailed over the taste for attending the dark room.

The official selection for Cannes of this year and the surprise was that, despite having titles of great interest, Netflix will not be present. The artistic delegate of Cannes, Thierry Frémaux, revealed in a recent interview for Deadline the reason for this decision:

The Jane Campion Movie [The Power of the Dog] could be ready, Andrew Dominik’s movie [Blonde] It could be ready, it’s beautiful, I saw it, and I invited those tapes out of competition. Netflix doesn’t want to come to Cannes, but I invited them anyway.

This seems to indicate that the streaming service itself refused to participate in Cannes, as it has done in other years, because none of its titles will compete for any award. Frémaux added:

It is not us rejecting Netflix tapes, it is Netflix who does not want to or cannot … They want to come in competition but the competing films must be released in theaters in France.

This maintains the tension between Cannes Y Netflix, who in 2017 sent Okja – 86% to compete, causing so much controversy that the festival guidelines changed to avoid their films. Since then it has been indicated that any title that competes for the Golden palm it must be released in cinemas in France. It is even more unfair if you take into account that their laws indicate that their releases must wait three years before reaching streaming services.

Netflix it definitely has great productions. For this year premieres such as The Power of the Dogdirected by Jane Campion and starring Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch and Thomasin McKenzie; Blonde, by Andrew Dominik, where Ana de Armas will play Marilyn Monroe; Y The Hand of God by the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino. These three directors have been awarded worldwide for what it is understood that Netflix want to give them their deserved place.

