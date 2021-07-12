Cannes 2021: Salma Hayek receives award for her career in the film industry – Tomatazos

The Cannes party is still going on and has given us some very nice surprises. The renowned film festival has awarded important honors to several of its guests and recently it was the turn of Salma Hayek, a Mexican actress who, from the event’s director himself, received the Woman in Motion award. Without a doubt, the interpreter has worked hard throughout her life to get to where she is and her efforts continue to bear fruit.

Do not miss: Cannes 2021: film about the exploitation of animals makes the audience leave the theater

Salma Hayek She started in Mexican entertainment at a very young age, however, her goals went beyond the national territory and she soon came to Hollywood to become known worldwide. Over the years we have seen her in multiple productions and she has obtained notable recognition for her career. The actress is married to François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, a sponsor company of the Cannes Festival, so she is a regular guest at the festival. Pierre Lescure Y Thierry Fremaux, president and director of the event respectively, gave Salma Hayek Kering’s Woman in Motion Award is awarded to outstanding women in the film industry.

Their commitment has been long-lasting and strong to fight violence against women and help them confront all types of violence, be it sexual, physical, mental or discriminatory. I couldn’t tell you if an artist or activist was born first. She is an artist and activist.

We invite you to read: Annette: Léos Carax wanted Joaquin Phoenix for the main role and declares that streaming is hell

Salma Hayek she was not notified about it and was surprised during the delivery. The event president asked her if she was upset by the decision and she stated a bit, but she was also very honored. The actress did not have a prepared speech but that was not an impediment for her to share a few words about the things that women of her generation lived through.

You had to look really beautiful or try to look really bad. Hide your breasts and follow a different kind of dream. But this is not just for women: how many of us have tried to do something that we thought was [imposible]? But I think we’re entering a world, and I know it’s a disaster right now, where we can start pushing the limits of what art is. Art is driving our connections to new places where we would not have seen ourselves.

Hayek He faced many negative voices early in his career, but none were enough of an obstacle in fulfilling his dreams. Now she enjoys a long career full of films, several of them memorable, in addition, with her work she has managed to amass a fortune of US $ 200 million (without forgetting that she is married to Pinault, who owns assets worth more than US $ 7 billion). Now the actress exercises her life with tranquility and emotion, moving between her homes in Los Angeles and Paris to fulfill the dreams she has in the present, and they are not few.

The next movie from Salma Hayek is Eternals and promises to be an excellent superhero movie, perfect for introducing a new type of character far more powerful than the average Avengers. This makes us think that bigger threats are coming to Earth and that the strongest will have to unite to face the danger. We hope that Kevin Feige will be able to pose a new conflict as ambitious as the one observed in recent years. Salma Hayek joins the MCU as a powerful and long-lived heroine, someone with the wisdom to make important decisions.

According to Marvel Studios, Eternals hits theaters on November 5.

You may also be interested in: La Civil, starring Arcelia Ramírez, receives an eight-minute ovation at Cannes