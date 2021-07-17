Cannes 2021: Pioneering African-American filmmaker’s film gets a spot at the festival 70 years after his death – Tomatazos

The career and history of Oscar Micheaux It is one of the least recognized and valued in American cinema – and worldwide – but that could change in 2021, because 70 years after his death, the pioneering African-American director obtained a space at the Cannes Film Festival for one of his films. In addition, a new documentary about the filmmaker and his work was released (via IndieWire).

Born in Illinois, United States, in 1884, as the son of former slaves, Micheaux is considered by some experts as a pioneering African-American filmmaker, however, with this new window in Cannes, film historians could leave it established, as the director and Novelist dedicated his life to the realization of complex dramas about black life in America over three decades and many of his works did not receive the recognition they deserved and were lost.

The filmmaker began his work in the silent film era and continued for many years afterward. At the time of his death in 1951, Micheaux had written six novels and directed 44 films, but about 80 percent of them have been lost. In this way, it is not illogical to think that for many, their work is totally unknown.

However, this 2021, one of the spaces of the French film festival, known as Cannes Classics, allocated a moment to screen the 1935 police thriller, Murder in Harlem, by Micheaux, as well as a new documentary on the filmmaker’s contemporary resonance, entitled Oscar Micheaux – The superhero of film noir, directed by Francesco Zippel.

These important screenings were made within the framework of the 70th anniversary of Micheaux’s death, as interest in his career has begun to grow. The 4K restoration of Murder in Harlem was in charge of the Cineteca di Bologna of Italy and The Film Foundation of Martin Scorsese.

The 1935 film, based on true events, tells the story of a black man who in 1913, in Georgia, was falsely accused of a murder by a white man. Although it is less well known than other works by Micheaux, such as Within our gates, 1920, and Body and Soul, from 1925, Murder in Harlem has one of the boldest moments in the filmmaker’s career: when a night watchman discovers the corpse of a white woman, in the first scene, he looks directly into the camera, and you can see that the terror on his face reflects his awareness of that he will be charged with the crime.

In this way, said fragment is a shocking view of the constant fear of racial assault that surrounded the Micheaux era and one of several key scenes highlighted in the Zippel documentary, which the Cineteca di Bologna co-produced with Sky. The new film takes a modern approach to Micheaux’s legacy, bringing together a wide range of people to discuss its contemporary resonance while recapping his checkered career.

Historians such as Jacqueline Stewart and biographer Patrick McGilligan describe Micheaux’s journey from Kentucky to Iowa, as he launched an ambitious DIY effort to sell his novels door-to-door. The film also turns to contemporary filmmakers for information, including Amma Asante, Kevin Willmott and the late John Singleton. Together they look at Micheaux’s distinctive ability to explore black life in America through an unfiltered lens that repudiated racist sentiments.

On the other hand, film scholar Richard Peña rejects assessments that Micheaux was an unskilled director, arguing instead that he was ‘playing with form’, and much of the footage supports this perspective. The documentary shows how, while Micheaux’s legacy faded, his art continues to inspire new generations. Although only five films by the director have been discovered, Oscar Micheaux – The superhero of film noir It also includes some notable behind-the-scenes footage of the filmmaker directing in the 1920s.

