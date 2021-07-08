Cannes 2021: Pedro Almodóvar presented the honorary Palme d’Or to Jodie Foster

After being forced to cancel its face-to-face edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival has returned in a big way, with a jury that surprised by its diversity, a captivating selection of films and distinguished awards. celebrities such as 58-year-old prominent actress and director Jodie Foster (Silence of the Innocents – 94%, Taxi Driver – 98%), who was awarded the honorary Palme d’Or.

We recommend you: Jodie Foster is recognized with the Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

The person in charge of presenting the award to Foster was, nothing more and nothing less than, the outstanding Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (La Voz Humana – 100%, Dolor y Gloria – 96%), who recognized the actress and director as an ‘exceptional artist’ and highlighted the talents that have made her the figure of cinema that she is today (via Vanity Fair).

Foster and Almodóvar were accompanied on stage by the latest Palme d’Or winner, Joon Ho Bong — who won for Parasites. 100% – and the current president of the jury, Spike Lee, which made the moment more special and iconic, as they are some of the most representative figures in contemporary cinema.

Foster stole glances at Cannes from the start; the actress and director walked the red carpet accompanied by his wife, Alexandra Hedison, and dressed in Givenchy, showing that she is an experienced in this festival, since she attended for the first time at the age of 13, when Taxi Driver, his second film, won the Palme d’Or, 45 years ago.

Before handing her the award, Almodóvar recalled that the actress presented her film two years ago Pain and glory in Los Angeles, but he also mentioned that he felt captivated and close to her since he participated in Bugsy malone, shortly before stealing the spotlights in Taxi Driver by Martin Scorsese (via El País).

It may interest you: Cannes 2021: Léos Carax’s Anette already has a critical rating

At a time when female filmmakers were rare in the cinema, you have chosen your roles very intelligently … you have managed to create the portrait of a woman who shows her strength without hiding her weaknesses.

In perfect French, as he studied at the Sorbonne, Foster thanked the recognition of Cannes and the words of Almodóvar. In addition, she mentioned the importance of the event for her and how happy it makes her to be back at the Gran Teatro Lumiére. Likewise, the actress and director, whose two facets have taken her to La Croisette on at least seven occasions, emphasized the importance of once again celebrating cinema on the big screen.

I’m looking forward to seeing what the future awaits us all together… Although the theaters were closed, the cinema always continues. This year, it has been my lifeline… the creativity that renews our craft, as well as the magic of images, the authenticity of emotions and provocation, because cinema is there to excite, connect and transform.

Don’t leave without reading: Cannes 2021: Festival Director Challenges Netflix, Says Platform Hasn’t Spotted a Great Director