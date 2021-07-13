Cannes 2021: Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta sparks controversy over lesbian sex between nuns

Paul Verhoeven premiered his latest film at the Cannes Film Festival, it’s about Benedetta – 85%, starring Virginie Efira and Daphne Patakia. The film is causing a stir due to its lesbian scenes and the director makes some comments during a new interview with Variety, as he is surprised that the public is reacting with so much scandal to something that is too common in the lives of human beings: homosexuality and sex itself.

Benedetta is the adaptation of the book Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy by Judith C. Brown, which revolves around sexuality in a convent and the homosexuality of one of its nuns, who from a young age began to have visions without knowing why. Benedetta Carlini, born in the 16th century and known for her lesbian relationship with a sister from the convent, claimed to have mystical visions, a revelation that would later make her an important figure for the study of female spirituality.

Variety questioned Verhoeven regarding his habit of placing sexual scenes in his films. For the director it is clear that this part of the human being is quite common and he is surprised that there is so much puritanism in the 21st century:

I have not made it a point. It is a large percentage of the population. Homosexuality is part of life, so it should be part of our dramas. Why should I ignore that? Is there. Certain part of the population is bisexual, homosexual or transgender, that is the reality. I come back to it because it is a normal part of life. There has been a general shift towards Puritanism. I think there is a misunderstanding about sexuality in America. Sexuality is the most essential element of nature. It always amazes me that people are surprised by sex in movies.

Verhoeven is known for having been the director of films such as RoboCop: Defender of the Future – 88%, The Avenger of the Future – 84%, The man Without a shadow and Low Instincts – 54%. With Benedetta he returns to the Cannes Film Festival and he is giving something to talk about. Variety also asks the director about the scarcity of sex scenes in movies today and suggests that they have disappeared over time due to the rise of pornography. Verhoeven responds with a different point of view.

There was porn everywhere when I was young if you wanted it. I think we are going through a more puritanical period of thought. If there is a change in the way we view sexuality in movies, I don’t think it has to do with internet porn. Here in Holland, about 20 years ago, when you went to the beach, three-quarters of the women did not have tops. That was the norm at the time. If you go now, all the women will be covered again.

Criticism towards Benedetta they are not exceptional but neither are they destructive. Some reviews highlight the humor of the situations and others dare to suggest that the entire effort is a joke. Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival continues to unfold at the headquarters; It began on July 6 and will end on July 17. In addition to Benedetta, several films have had their expected and premieres and are surprising the public, some examples are The French Chronicle – 75% by Wes Anderson and Annette – 85%, the musical film that marks the long-awaited return of Leos Carax. What awaits attendees for the next few days?

