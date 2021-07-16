Cannes 2021: Night of Fire and La Civil, win 2 prizes in the Un Certain Regard section

The anticipated 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close. With the conclusion of the various competitions, two Mexican productions have once again raised the name of national cinema. On this occasion, in the Un Certain Regard section, the films La Civil – 90% and Noche de Fuego have won two awards from the jury after sweeping the criticism from those attending this prestigious event.

According to the LA Times, Fire night, from the director Tatiana Huezo, has won the Special Mention of the Jury, the second most important prize in Un Certain Regard. In the case of Civil, directed by Romanian Teodora Mihai and starring actress Arcelia Ramírez, won the award for bravery. Both are fictions with female protagonists who deal with the context of violence in Mexico.

This is what Huezo said about the recognition of his first fiction feature film at Cannes:

Thank you so much for embracing our movie. I feel very happy. It has been incredible after more than a year of not entering a room to arrive at this extraordinary place and to see this magical screen turned on again that makes us dream.

Cannes has been very generous in the past with Mexican titles. The most recent award, prior to these two victories, was for Las Hijas de Abril – 58% by Michel Franco in 2017, a film that also won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section. It is also this director who serves as a co-producer of La Civil – 90% and who has previously also been awarded in past editions of the event.

The Civil tells the story of Cielo (Arcelia Ramírez), a woman whose teenage daughter is kidnapped by organized crime. Given the lack of support from the authorities in the north of the country, her mother decides to take matters into her own hands and find those responsible. The story is inspired by the real case of Miriam Rodríguez, a woman from Tamaulipas who managed to identify and imprison those responsible for the murder of her daughter. Sadly, she was also murdered on May 10, 2014.

On the other hand, Noche de Fuego – 100% is the story of three friends who live in the mountains of Jalisco. There between the drug fields and the growing violence, they try to grow up and become women. It is the adaptation of the novel Prayers for the stolen by Jennifer clement. It is also the first fiction by Huezo, who has already had an exceptional career as a documentary filmmaker.

Neither of these two films has yet a release date in Mexico, most likely they will arrive first at one of the festivals that take place in our country in the second half of the year before their commercial release. Meanwhile, you can watch Tempestad – 91% and Absencias through Cinépolis Klic and for free, to get acquainted with this director, until June 31 thanks to the Ambulante team.

