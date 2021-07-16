Cannes 2021: Night of Fire and La Civil, win 2 prizes in the Un Certain Regard section – Tomatazos

The anticipated 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close. With the conclusion of the various competitions, two Mexican productions have once again raised the name of national cinema. On this occasion, in the Un Certain Regard section, the films La Civil – 90% and Noche de Fuego have won two awards from the jury after sweeping the criticism from those attending this prestigious event.

According to the LA Times, Fire night, from the director Tatiana Huezo, has won the Special Mention of the Jury, the second most important prize in Un Certain Regard. In the case of Civil, directed by Romanian Teodora Mihai and starring actress Arcelia Ramírez, won the award for bravery. Both are fictions with female protagonists who deal with the context of violence in Mexico.

This is what Huezo said about the recognition of his first fiction feature film at Cannes:

Thank you so much for embracing our movie. I feel very happy. It has been incredible after more than a year of not entering a room to arrive at this extraordinary place and to see this magical screen turned on again that makes us dream.

