Cannes 2021: film about the exploitation of animals makes the audience leave the theater

Every year there are certain things that are expected in Cannes. It is not about the finery or the dresses, but about entirely cinematographic situations, such as an unexpected film that steals attention, some serious disappointment of a respected director, surprising performances by actors considered minor or practically unknown, debate on those titles that are out of competition, ovations of more than five minutes and, of course, the classic exit of the spectators before a project considered very strong, unworthy, explicit or violent.

Of course, what is considered violent and explicit has changed over the years, and there is much emphasis on animal life today. In other words, seeing violence against animals on the screen is less and less tolerated, even if we are talking about fiction; so it comes as no surprise that what is real is even more to the dislike of the public. Documentaries seek precisely this type of reaction, since they depend on the visceral blow to the senses to send their message. There have always been titles that seek to show the cruel reality about the mass consumption and murder of animals, but in these times the task has been doubled because some groups consider it to be a very real world emergency.

Works as Seaspiracy – 80%, Cowspiracy Y What the health They have dedicated themselves to exploring every possible point by which the average human justifies their meat consumption. His proposal is usually to give a hard blow to the viewer where it is revealed that those supposed improvements when hunting, raising and processing animals to turn them into food are still not real or useful. In addition, vegan groups make important alliances to demystify the supposed benefits of foods such as milk, eggs and fish to encourage the unique consumption of vegetables.

These types of documentaries are not always successful. Sure, one cannot help feeling disgusted by the scenes, but on many occasions it has been revealed that the information, statistics and other types of evidence that are presented are not genuine or are interpreted for convenience. In that sense, finding a different proposal is not easy, but Cow, by Andrea Arnold, seems to hit the mark, and the traditional abandonment of its functions in Cannes is the best proof of it.

Andrea arnold is best known for her raw and genuine approach to women’s lives with tapes like Fish Tank – 90%, American Sweetness – 79% and the Big Little Lies series. This great virtue is applied to his first documentary that he decides to present as a portrait / biography of some cows. Apparently, during the function of Cow on Cannes several left the room due to the images, and others held on until the end and applauded at the original proposal.

#Cow is Andrea Arnold’s documentary about the routine and inevitably sad life of an exploited common cow. He wakes up, eats, gives milk, has young, and so on until the end of his days. Several people withdrew from the room during the viewing. # Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/YJQ8T3ybtn – kinesthesia (@cinestesialima) July 8, 2021

The documentary does not have dialogue and the idea is to feel like the cow and not so much to see how it is mistreated. Critics like those of Deadline and The Guardian appreciate that they do not demonize the farmers, and that they show them doing their job without reservation, but without bloody exaggerations. The director follows the life of a cow from birth until she fulfills her purpose within the farm, in order to see through her eyes to provoke strong empathy in the viewer.

The fact that several spectators left the room is proof that they are still trying to talk about the subject from blindness. Everyone knows how a sausage is made or how the milk that we drink at home arrives, but no one wants to see reality because they could not be separated from it. For now, Cow is one of the favorite documentaries of CannesAlthough specialized criticism has been divided into opinions that consider it a decent, intimate and strong work, but also something repetitive and clumsy.

