Cannes 2021: festival jury makes history by having a majority of women, including Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mélanie Laurent – Tomatazos

Last year the Cannes festival was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this 2021 we are ready to enjoy the event and see some of the best films from around the world that become part of the official selection, which was presented on June 3. Now comes a new surprise, because the jury, chaired by Spike Lee, has a majority of women, which is doubly historic, since he is also the first President of the Jury of color.

Inclusion and diversity are issues that have been prioritized in recent years, and it seems that those who do not join in the change are clinging to a world in decline. The most recent scandal to be unveiled was the Golden Globes, which were canceled due to pressure from so many people, including Tom Cruise returning his Golden Globe. In Hollywood, the major studios have made decisions. that in the past would have seemed controversial, such as including LGBTQ characters in their stories or even giving them prominence.

In the case of the Cannes Festival, controversies have never been lacking; It is enough to remember the protests of a few years ago, which included Kristen Stewart taking off her shoes to climb stairs, against the sexist protocol that forced women to attend only with dresses and heels. Another major concern is the small number of women who compete in the event each year.

In this new edition of the festival, we have 20 films directed by women, but in the Competition section there are only four, so the concern about this gap remains. On the other hand, the jury is another story, since we have, in addition to Spike lee, to five women: Mati Diop, Mylène Farmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Hausner and Mélanie Laurent; and three men Kleber Mendonça Filho, Tahar Rahim and Song Kang.

Mati diop is a French-Senegalese actress and director, recognized for her first feature film, Atlantics – 100%, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and received critical acclaim worldwide. Prior to Atlantics, had served as an actress in 35 Shots of Rum – 97% and Hermia & Helena – 85%, among others.

Mylène Farmer is a French singer, songwriter and actress, and according to IndieWire, she has become an icon by creating a special connection with her audience, who have followed her for 35 years. With millions of records sold and having toured in Europe and Russia, Farmer is a well-known artist. Throughout his career he has worked with filmmakers such as Abel Ferrara, Luc Besson and Olivier Dahan, among many others; and his music videos stand out for their cinematic quality.

Maggie gyllenhaal is an American actress best known for her roles in The Secretary – 75%, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% and The Kindergarten Teacher – 89%, among others. She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Loco Corazón – 91% and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for The Honorable Woman.

Jessica hausner is an Austrian film director, producer and screenwriter, graduated from the Vienna Film Academy, where she made two short films that were awarded, Flora (1996) e Interview (1999). His first feature films were presented at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. He is also responsible for the Lourdes films – 93% and Little Joe – 67%.

Finally, Mélanie Laurent is a French actress and director known for her acting roles in Inglorious Bastards – 88%, The Illusionists: Nothing is what it seems – 49% and Frente Al Mar – 34%, among others. The jury will announce the winners on July 17, during the closing of the Cannes Film Festival.

