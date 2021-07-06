Cannes 2021: Festival director challenges Netflix and says the platform has not discovered a great director – Tomatazos

The battle between Netflix and film festivals and awards ceremonies has a history. Not only the Academy of Cinematographic Sciences and Arts (AMPAS) has been reprimanded in the past for not supporting the quality productions that the digital giant has produced, such as the case of Rome – 99%, by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, but the platform has been in dispute for years with the Cannes Festival, which refuses to award its films with the coveted Palme d’Or.

This week the spotlights have been put back on this battle, as Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, challenged the platform and its loyal fans to appoint a quality director who has been discovered by Netflix, this in order to show that cinemas are still the best showcase for promising young people of the seventh art (via france24.com).

On the eve of the opening of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Fremaux challenged a group of journalists, who questioned him about the treatment that the event has had with streaming platforms, to mention a filmmaker who has been discovered by any of these services. Subsequently, the director clarified that this has not happened yet, even after 10 years.

After the world’s largest film festival announced more than three years ago that Netflix, as well as other streaming services, had to show their films on the big screen in France in order to compete for the top prize at Cannes. , Netflix showed its discontent and on several occasions has taken the opportunity to criticize the festival.

While Fremaux praised Netflix, which began streaming in 2007, for what he called an ‘extraordinary job’, he was quick to get defensive when it came to the distribution and screening of the films and advocated the magic of the big screen. .

We have just celebrated the 125th anniversary of the invention of cinema. Let’s see if in 100 years we will celebrate the birthday of the platforms. I don’t think Netflix or the others can skip the Cannes film festival. They will see the names of the future in our line-up… That’s why we have to open the dialogue.

Relations between Cannes and the American digital giant began to deteriorate in 2017 after French theater owners protested the inclusion of two of the streamer’s films in the main competition. A year later, the festival changed its rules by requiring a French theatrical release for films competing for the Palme d’Or, but allowed streaming-only films out of competition; Netflix retaliated by withdrawing three of its feature films at the last minute.

As expected, Netflix’s actions were seen as a serious threat by film advocates and by the Cannes Festival itself, which is why Netflix’s CEO, Reed hastings, had to admit that they had gone too far. In public, both parties act as if they are friends, however, the streaming giant has yet to send its tapes to the festival, while Amazon, which this year will have the film Annette as its opening film, and other rivals are happy to follow. the rules.

