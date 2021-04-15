Cannavaro is sincere: "I thought about retiring when I was at Inter"

The former defender of Juventus or Real Madrid, Fabio Cannavaro, acknowledged that retirement was considered after suffering a serious injury at Inter at the age of 31 during a live show on Tik Tok: “In that year and a half there I suffered a lot and at a certain point this thought occurred to me. A thought that later, fortunately, I threw away”.

The Italian, who came from Parma at that time in exchange for 23 million euros, suffered a stress fracture in the tibia, something that did not allow him to compete at the highest level. After passing through San Siro, the central defender went to Juventus, where he became the best defender in the world by winning the Ballon d’Or..

Cannavaro thus became the third defender to win the precious individual trophy, after Franz Beckenbauer (1972 and 1976) and Matthias Sammer (1996). After this achievement, he went to Real Madrid, where he stayed for three years to later return to the Turin team.

Brief experience in India before retiring

The Italian central retired with 38 years in Indian football. After returning as a historical player to Juventus, the former madridista went to the United Arab Emirates for two years and he closed his sporting career competing in India for just a month before hanging up his boots for good.

From the field of play has passed to the benches: the Italian, after two years in different areas of Al-Ahly, decided to embark on a journey towards Chinese football, with a brief intermediate experience in Saudi Arabia.