During confinement, social networks are a great ally to entertain yourself. That’s how they must have thought Iker Casillas Y Fabio Cannavaro, who made an Instagram Live in which they joked about their respective future plans in the world of soccer. Currently, the goalkeeper is preparing to be president of the Federation, while the Italian is the coach of the Guangzhou Evergrande.

“You are going to be the president of the RFEF and I think I am going to train Madrid”, assured with a joking tone the one who was the Golden Ball. “Let’s see who is the brave man who gets there,” Iker replied.

Cannavaro did not hesitate to congratulate Zidane for his work as coach of the white team: «I have to congratulate Zizou. How he has managed the locker room, the club, the fans … he is a crack. He has managed it spectacularly«.

“Training in China is helping me a lot because I am improving my system. People are going to ask me a lot for my career as a soccer player. Now I have more confidence and I have my method. I am ready to return to Europe. Let’s see, because the club is very happy with me, “said the transalpine about his current situation.

Returning to the topic of the Federation presidency, Cannavaro told Iker that «You don’t like simple things, you like being president of the RFEF», to which Casillas replied that “we have new ideas, but the name does not win the elections. They are complex and we will go out to look for the votes ».

Changing the subject, Móstoles remembered the World Cup that Spain won in 2010: «I called you to say that I was up to you». Cannavaro replied that he had also won the Ballon d’Or, although Iker joked that the award was “given with his eyes closed.”

On the stage that both shared at Real Madrid, both focused on two footballers: Guti and Cassano. “Two talented players who could have done much more”said the Italian. Guti is a huge player. I still remember the game against Sevilla with those passes to Robinho and Van Nistelrooy, “said Casillas.

Finally, Cannavaro closed the conversation ensuring that “You are the best goalkeeper I’ve ever seen», to which Casillas replied with a laugh: «How are you so false? If you said that Gigi (Buffon) was the best ».