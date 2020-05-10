A preliminary scientific study found that the cannabis prevent the entry of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 to the human body.

Researchers from Canada published their results on the Preprints.org site, which is dedicated to documents that have not yet been analyzed by other specialists in the field.

The virus SARS-CoV-2 it requires a receptor, called angiotensin 2 enzyme, or ACE2, which is present in the mucosa, kidneys, and intestinal tract. This substance serves as an entrance to the human body. However, a variety of the cannabis It can help regulate the presence of this enzyme.

If there is no ACE2 in the tissues, the virus will not enter, “said Dr. Igor Kovalchuck, professor of biological sciences at the University of Lethbridge and one of the study’s researchers.

It is worth remembering that recreational marijuana contains high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the main psychoactive agent. Contrary to this, researchers are focusing on the roots of the cannabis sativa plant, which has higher amounts of cannabidiol, an anti inflammatory.

The research team has located 13 cannabis sativa strains out of more than 800, which feature high levels of cannabidiol, which can help level enzyme levels. ACE2.

It should be noted that this study is NOT yet reviewed by other academics, so its findings are still in preliminary stages and should not be taken as a proven clinical method.

With information from Deutsche Welle.

