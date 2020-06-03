Image: E. Arie et al., 2020

A team of archaeologists in Israel has detected traces of cannabis on an altar over 2,700 years old in an ancient Jewish shrine. This unprecedented discovery in the region suggests that the ancient Israelites used narcotic substances during religious ceremonies.

The ancient Israelites reportedly burned cannabis mixed with animal droppings on these altars during some ceremonies, according to new research published in Tel Aviv: Journal of the Institute of Archeology of Tel Aviv University. The animal droppings they added to the mix made the cannabis burn better at a lower temperature.

The remains of the altar where the traces of cannabis have been found were discovered in the 1960s at the Tel Arad archaeological site, Israel. On a second altar found in the same site there were traces of incense, which had also been mixed with animal excrement. The altars were located at the entrance to a Judaite sanctuary dating from the Iron Age. These limestone altars, found in the Jerusalem Israel Museum, were in use from 760 BC. C. until 715 a. C.

The Tel Arad deposit when it was discovered in the 1960s. Image: E. Arie et al., 2020.

“It seems feasible to suggest that the cannabis found at the Arad altar was deliberately psychoactive in use,” the study authors wrote. “The smell of cannabis is not attractive, and does not justify bringing these substances from so far.”

Well, the fact that the smell of cannabis “is not attractive” will depend essentially on each one, but it seems unlikely that they have brought it exclusively because of its aroma. Remains of pollen or cannabis seeds that date back as far or have appeared in this region have never been found, suggesting that this substance, likely arriving in resin (i.e., hashish) form, was brought from abroad. Additionally, the researchers detected traces of two key psychoactive ingredients: tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

At the time of the discovery, archaeologists looked at some black spots on the limestone surface of the altar, but analysis of these remains did not give any conclusive results. A new chemical analysis, carried out by researchers at the Hebrew University of Israel and the Technion Institute, discovered traces of THC and CBD in sufficient quantities to produce an altered mental state in people. This is the oldest evidence of cannabis use in the Israel area and also the first evidence of the use of psychoactive substances in this region. “The presence of cannabis in Arad attests to the use of narcotic substances as part of worship rituals in Judah,” the authors wrote.

In 2019, a group of researchers discovered a 1,000-year-old psychedelic drug kit found in the Bolivian Andes. This kit, which probably belonged to a shaman, contained traces of various psychoactive substances, including cocaine and ayahuasca.